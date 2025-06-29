NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

The NFT market has posted a recovery with sales volume rising by 8.17% to $125.1 million. This marks a rebound from the previous week’s decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to the $107,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has remained steady in the last seven days. The global crypto market cap is now $3.29 trillion, down from last week’s $3.28 trillion.

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation metrics remain stable with NFT buyers unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% growth rate), and NFT sellers rising by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have increased by 1.82% to 1,717,339.

Immutable holds its position

Immutable (IMX) has regained its dominant position with $33.3 million in sales, a 15.34% increase from the previous week.

Ethereum has recovered to second place with $25.6 million in sales, posting strong growth of 31.77%. Ethereum’s wash trading has decreased by 14.24% to $1.6 million.

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon - 1

Polygon (POL) has fallen to third place, with $16.5 million, a 29.42% decline. The blockchain’s wash trading has plummeted by 97.45% to just $34,545.

Mythos Chain maintains fourth position with $14 million, down 1.29%. BNB (BNB) has climbed to fifth place with $9.1 million, growing 16.72%. Bitcoin sits in sixth with $8.1 million, up 2.04%.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Polygon leading at a 35.63% growth rate, followed by Bitcoin at 23.22% and Mythos Chain at 19.32%.

Guild of Guardians Heroes has reclaimed the top spot in collection rankings, with $19.3 million in sales, representing a 15.94% increase. This gaming collection has benefited from Immutable’s renewed strength.

Courtyard on Polygon has fallen to second place with $15.4 million, a decline of 11.43%. The collection has experienced decreases in both buyers (80.14%) and sellers (91.83%).

DMarket holds third place with $8.9 million, down 1.66%. Guild of Guardians Avatars remains in fourth with $7.6 million, up 5.95%.

XSY Deposit on Avalanche has re-entered the rankings in fifth place with $6.6 million, showing no change from the previous week. The collection continues to be dominated by a single buyer and seller. Gods Unchained Cards sits in sixth with $6.3 million, jumping 31.24%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

