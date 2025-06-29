Report: RWA market size increased by 85% year-on-year to US$24 billion, becoming the second fastest growing sector after stablecoins

PANews
2025/06/29 14:03
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017+0.15%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000117-14.59%
Allo
RWA$0.003439-4.84%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to the Redstone report , the scale of risk asset tokenization (RWA) surged from US$5 billion in 2022 to more than US$24 billion in June 2025 (an increase of 380%), becoming the second fastest growing area in the cryptocurrency field after stablecoins. Industry forecasts indicate that by 2030 to 2034, 10% to 30% of global assets may be tokenized.

Asset tokenization has transitioned from experimental pilots to scaled institutional adoption in 2024-2025. The tokenized real-world asset market reaches $15.2 billion (excluding stablecoins) by December 2024 and continues to grow, exceeding $24 billion by June 2025, an increase of 85% year-over-year. Private credit has become the largest RWA tokenization sector at $14 billion by June 2025, demonstrating institutional demand for blockchain-native credit markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.72-9.14%
Ethereum
ETH$3,619.23-6.51%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002684-15.86%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15479-4.70%
MAY
MAY$0.05026-3.71%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30711-6.27%
Binance Coin
BNB$768.72-4.92%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
Bitcoin
BTC$114,674.19-3.40%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-10.58%
Celsius
CEL$0.07455-6.78%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:08

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue