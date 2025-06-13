Explore ETHRANSACTION Cloud Mining to Help You Achieve Daily Crypto Gains

CryptoNews
2025/06/13 19:58
In the current financial system of the crypto market, turbulence continues, and the cloud mining industry is also becoming fiercer.

Nowadays, using stablecoins to participate in cloud mining is the safest and wisest choice. ETHRANSACTION has become an industry leader with safe, reliable, legal, and advanced equipment and artificial intelligence management!

The ETHRANSACTION platform allows individuals to generate digital currencies remotely for operation and generate substantial and fixed daily income-simplifying cumbersome processes so that users can easily obtain cryptocurrencies without placing expensive equipment or dealing with complex technology.

Founded in 2017, ETHRANSACTION has obtained all the necessary licenses issued by the British government and has now developed into one of the world’s top and most well-known cloud mining companies. With its advanced facilities, anyone can trade mainstream digital currencies such as Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin with just a laptop or mobile device.

ETHRANSACTION prioritizes security and uses industry best practices, including SSL encryption, L&G insurance, and an effective risk prevention system. These security protocols ensure that user data and funds are always safe and confidential.

Join Now and Enjoy the Welcome Bonus

ETHRANSACTION offers opportunities for everyone who wants to make money with cryptocurrencies, regardless of their level of expertise. New users can get an instant $19 welcome bonus when they sign up and start mining immediately without any upfront costs or expensive equipment installation.

ETHRANSACTION: Simple Interface and Security Protection

ETHRANSACTION offers contract plans tailored to meet the needs of small and large traders. Participants can start mining for free and get rewards by simply registering as one of ETHRANSACTION users.

The mining range is wide, and buyers can profit from a variety of altcoins depending on market fluctuations. The currencies that can be mined include: BTC, LTC, BCH and DOGE and other altcoins and obtain.

The best quality security infrastructure, protected by SSL encryption, insured by L&G, and trusted by large financial institutions

The sustainable mining process is carried out through 100% renewable energy, ensuring environmental safety and compliance with international standards

Earn up to 6% permanent commission for each friend referral and exclusive access to a $370,000 reward pool.

Ethereum 2.0 progress and institutional demand have allowed Ethereum to maintain its position as one of the most popular blockchain technologies. At most, ETH traders can only quadruple their holdings with this modest growth. In contrast, cloud mining with ETHRANSACTION provides a faster and more efficient way to make profits without the risk of keeping ETH savings or market fluctuations.

ETHRANSACTION Generates Income Even When Traders Are on Vacation

At a time when passive cash flow is more important than ever, ETHRANSACTION makes it easy and safe for individuals to join the cryptocurrency industry. The network’s legitimacy, security, convenience, and benefits make it an ideal solution for both new and professional investors.

ETHRANSACTION provides users with the tools they need to mine and create wealth at scale, whether they want to be completely self-reliant or want a flexible income stream.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals. The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 18:39
Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

According to PANews on August 1st, Lido released a security disclosure on the X platform: a vulnerability related to the Lido CSM and the permissionless validator contract used to verify
PANews2025/08/01 18:48
5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

‌In the third quarter of 2025, INEMINER will provide you with compliant, stable, and high-yield mining strategies, in compliance with local financial, data, and environmental regulations (Mica, DAAMLA, PSA). In addition, countries such as Norway have built a compliance system based on the Paris Agreement and territorial policies. INEMINER’s Analysis of Cloud Mining Investment in the First Half of 2025 and Trends in the Third Quarter 1. The cloud mining industry is showing an accelerated integration and technology upgrade trend. The head platform has established a competitive advantage through large-scale procurement and compliant operations. 2. The core of cloud mining is divided into three parts. These are market concentration, regulation and regional differentiation, and technology upgrade. 3. AI dynamic frequency modulation technology is popularized. Energy consumption is further optimized by 28%, 3nm mining machines (such as Antminer S21 Hydraulic) have a computing power of 395TH/s, and liquid cooling solutions reduce energy consumption by 15%. 4. Top 5 cloud mining machines in the first half of 2025: Forecast analysis of cloud mining development trends based on industry dynamics and market data in the second half of 2025. 5. Technological efficiency leap dominates the competitive landscape: The full popularization of 3nm mining machines optimizes unit computing power energy consumption by 28%, driving the comprehensive cost of large mining farms to reduce by 30%. FPGA chip applications are implemented to improve the elasticity of mining income for small currencies. The EU promotes “zero-carbon mining certification”. Mining farms with hydropower/wind power utilization rates below 50% will face traffic restrictions, forcing cloud platforms to transform their energy structure. 6. Policy compliance becomes a survival threshold: Regional regulatory polarization: The UK FCA license platform (INEMINER) provides principal protection contracts to attract compliant investors, and Singapore allows cloud computing power securitization transactions. Regional differentiation of carbon tax costs: The Middle East mines have increased costs due to the carbon tax surcharge ($0.005/kWh), while the UAE/Oman rely on subsidized electricity prices ($0.035-0.045/kWh) to remain competitive. INEMINER Platform Profit Strategy in the Third Quarter of 2025 1. It has a UK FCA license, principal return contracts, and ETHW mining; 2. INEMINER distributed computing power provides zero-threshold investment and no additional fees; 3. INEMINER uses AI multi-currency scheduling (BTC/DOGE/ETH), and the contract closes at $8,000 (USD) per day; 4. Real-time algorithm switching, optimization of small currency returns.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 18:58

