JUST DAO: The USDJ market collateral ratio on the JustLend platform will be reduced from 75% to 0%, and the reserve ratio will be increased from 5% to 100%

PANews reported on June 29 that JUST DAO announced on the X platform that the USDJ market collateral ratio on the JustLend platform will be adjusted from 75% to 0%, and the reserve ratio will be adjusted from 5% to 100%. The effective date is around 23:59 on June 29, 2025. Currently, the supply and lending functions of USDJ have been suspended, and market parameters are being adjusted to gradually exit the market.

