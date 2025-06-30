Yuxin Technology: In-depth contact with the stablecoin issuer and signed a confidentiality agreement

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailianshe, Yuxin Technology released a record of investor relations activities. The policy breakthrough in the field of stablecoins is highly consistent with the company's global development strategy. Yuxin has started a systematic layout at the company level to provide strong support on the basis of existing overseas business, including:

1) Recently, we are actively connecting with the core participants in all aspects of the stablecoin ecosystem, including in-depth contact with the issuers and signing confidentiality agreements, focusing on the full-process requirements of stablecoin issuance, clarifying the specific responsibilities of each party in the issuance process, sorting out feasible technical solutions, and integrating their respective advantages and resources;

2) Communicate with institutions in emerging technology hotspots in Singapore to explore the specific implementation path of RWA tokenization, including how to screen suitable underlying assets, design compliant tokenization solutions, and formulate issuance strategies;

3) Communicate with local companies in the Middle East’s specific closed-loop industrial chain. Since the industry requires a closed loop and involves all links in the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, it provides an application scenario for stablecoins. Through stablecoin blockchain technology, it is possible to achieve transaction transparency in all links of the industrial chain and build a payment system that runs through the entire chain.