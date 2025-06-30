A whale sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, with an estimated loss of $324,000

PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale who had built a position of 4,026.47 ETH since June 10 was suspected to have sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, worth $4.87 million, and the point at which it was recharged into the exchange was exactly the starting point of the rise this morning. The cost of the whale's 4,026.47 ETH was $2,598. If it was sold this time, it would lose $324,000, and the remaining 2,026 would still have a floating loss of $178,000.

