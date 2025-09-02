$27 Billion WLFI Token Goes Live Listed on Top DEXs

Par : Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/02 03:03
Binance Coin
BNB$844.45-2.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.274-5.02%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2204+340.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187-5.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02332+33.94%

Key Takeaways:

  • WLFI token officially launches with a massive 27 billion supply now live on Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain DEXs.
  • Trump family-backed project adds political weight and controversy, pushing WLFI into the global DeFi spotlight.
  • Governance-first model lets tokenholders decide the fate of remaining unlocks  -potential game-changer for community-driven finance.

A new heavyweight has entered the crypto arena. $WLFI, the token from World Liberty Financial, a DeFi initiative with direct backing from the Trump family is now officially live. With immediate listings across major decentralized exchanges (DEXs), a huge token unlock, and a built-in governance model, WLFI is making a bold entrance into the 2025 DeFi race.

Read More: WLFI Mints $100M USD1 Stablecoin on Solana Ahead of Major DeFi Push

27-billion-wlfi-token-goes-live

WLFI Goes Live Across Multiple Chains

$WLFI is now actively trading across three of the largest blockchain ecosystems:

  • Ethereum – via Uniswap
  • Solana – via Meteora and Raydium
  • BNB Smart Chain (BSC) – via PancakeSwap

The project commenced with a circulating supply of 27 billion tokens, a remarkable figure–over 25% of the total 100 billion token supply. A magnitude of a release that is quite uncommon for a new token and affords instant liquidity on all listings–something early token traders and DeFi arbitrageurs are no doubt already taking advantage of.

What Is WLFI? A Look at the Token and Its Purpose

WLFI is the native token of World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance platform founded to blend traditional finance principles with a blockchain-based governance structure. 

WLFI has taken a different approach than many other DeFi tokens by launching WLFI with full-token availability and a unique vesting schedule:

  • 27 billion tokens unlocked at launch
  • 80% of presale tokens are locked, but subject to on-chain community governance decisions
  • Presale participants bought in at $0.015 and $0.05 depending on the round

In short, WLFI puts control of token unlocking schedule of locked tokens. Holders can vote on whether or not to release more tokens into circulation. This governance-first approach aligns with larger Web3 values.

Read More: ALT5 Sigma Raises 1.5B Offering for WLFI Token

Why WLFI Is Grabbing Headlines

Backed by the Trump Family

The WLFI token is gaining outsized attention not just because of its mechanics, but also because of its high-profile political backing. Both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have publicly endorsed the project, presenting it as a precursor to centralized banking models and presenting it in nationalist and pro-sovereignty terms.

world-liberty-financial

While the extent of the Trump family’s financial stake remains to be disclosed, their influence has ushered in WLFI to mainstream media with both crypto old-timers and political analysts paying attention.

High-Stakes Trading: What’s Happening on the Markets

Before it went live, WLFI had close to $1 billion in derivatives platform open interest, which indicated massive trader expectation. With spot trading live now, initial indications are:

  • High volatility expected as early buyers look to take profits
  • Cross-chain arbitrage opportunities due to listings across Ethereum, Solana, and BSC
  • Tokenholder influence on upcoming unlocks could drastically alter tokenomics

The token design is particularly appealing to short-term liquidity event and long-term governance stake participation seekers. Depending on community voting for slower unlocks being preferred, WLFI can potentially maintain price stability. On the other hand, quick unlocks can create dilution and sudden price fluctuations.

Tokenomics and Governance Power

WLFI has an incredibly unique approach due to its governance-first method. This is how it work:

  • 20% of early-purchase tokens are unlocked immediately
  • The remaining 80% is held in reserve, with release schedules determined by community votes
  • All WLFI holders can vote on unlock proposals via smart contract governance

This provides unique power to retail investors while removing the standard “team decides” unlocking narrative, and serves as a living experiment in decentralized financial policy-making.

Where to Buy & Trade WLFI

For those interested in entering the WLFI ecosystem, the token is already available across the top DeFi DEXs:

Ethereum

  • Uniswap V3: High liquidity, deep market pairs with USD1

Solana

  • Meteora: Integrated with DeFi lending and vaults
  • Raydium: User-friendly interface, deep liquidity pools

BNB Chain (BSC)

  • PancakeSwap: Ideal for users seeking low transaction fees

More centralized exchange listings (CEXs) may follow depending on initial volume, but as of now, WLFI is positioned as a DeFi-native asset by design.

The post $27 Billion WLFI Token Goes Live Listed on Top DEXs appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$195.37-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Partager
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.62-3.92%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Partager
Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can XRP Be Mined? The Short AnswerThe simple answer is no — XRP cannot be mined. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum (pre-Merge), which use Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to validate transactions and mint new coins, XRP was fully created at its inception. Ripple Labs pre-mined 100 billion XRP tokens in 2012, and no new XRP can be created beyond that fixed supply.This design is intentional. Ripple’s goal was to create a fast, scalable, and energy-efficient digital currency for cross-border payments and enterprise use, without relying on mining networks that consume massive electricity.How XRP Is DistributedEven though XRP cannot be mined, it’s gradually released into circulation through several mechanisms:Ripple Escrow – ~55 billion XRP is held in escrow accounts, with 1 billion XRP released monthly to ensure predictable market supply.Ripple Treasury & Operations – Ripple retains a portion for partnerships, liquidity provision, and operational expenses.Sales to Investors – Ripple sells XRP to institutional and retail investors via exchanges and OTC deals.This controlled release helps avoid flooding the market, keeping the XRP ecosystem stable while supporting adoption.XRP vs. Bitcoin: Key DifferencesFeatureXRPBitcoinTotal Supply100B XRP (pre-mined)21M BTC (mined gradually)MiningNoneProof-of-WorkEnergy UseMinimalHigh energy consumptionTransaction Speed3–5 seconds10+ minutesLedgerXRP LedgerBitcoin blockchainRipple’s pre-mined model eliminates mining fees, reduces transaction costs, and enables near-instant settlements, making XRP ideal for cross-border payments.Why XRP Isn’t Mineable Matters for InvestorsPredictable Supply – No inflation from new mining, unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum.Low Energy Footprint – XRP is environmentally friendly compared to energy-intensive PoW coins.Controlled Distribution – Ripple can manage supply and liquidity via escrow releases.Investors often confuse XRP with mineable cryptocurrencies. Understanding this distinction is key for portfolio strategy, risk assessment, and evaluating long-term supply dynamics.Myths About XRP Mining“I can mine XRP on my PC” – False. XRP uses a consensus algorithm (Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm), not mining.“XRP can be mined like Bitcoin” – False. All 100 billion XRP were created at launch.“Holding XRP is like staking a mined coin” – False. XRP holders can stake via third-party platforms, but this doesn’t generate new XRP.The Role of XRP LedgerXRP Ledger (XRPL) uses a consensus protocol to validate transactions without mining. Validators — independent nodes around the world — agree on transaction order in seconds. This allows:Fast transactions (~3–5 seconds)Low transaction fees (< $0.01 per transfer)Secure and decentralized consensusBy eliminating mining, XRP avoids the energy drain and bottlenecks seen in PoW networks.Final ThoughtsIn short, XRP cannot be mined, and that’s by design. Ripple’s pre-mined, escrow-controlled supply ensures fast transactions, low fees, and predictable market behavior. For investors, knowing that XRP is pre-mined highlights its stability, scalability, and environmental efficiency — all reasons why Ripple focuses on enterprise adoption and cross-border payments.
NEAR
NEAR$2.309-4.66%
Threshold
T$0.01566-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 03:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals

Stop all Trump tariffs on appeal: Coinbase revives the “major questions” against the SEC