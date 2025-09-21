The post 27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months The Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem — Ethereum’s mainnet and its second-layer scaling solutions like Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum and Base — are already exceeding major European digital payment operators by daily transaction metrics. At the same time, the numbers of UnionPay and Visa are still yet to be reached. EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains — Ethereum (ETH) mainnet and L2s — achieved a new record high. As demonstrated by Leon Waidmann of Onchain Foundation, the EVM ecosystem networks processed over 27 million transactions in 24 hours. 🚨 Ethereum just broke another record! 🚨 Layer 2 networks processed 25M transactions in a single day – a new all-time high.📈 Add Ethereum mainnet (L1), and the ecosystem hit nearly 27M daily transactions. 👉 That’s already bigger than many national payment systems:🇬🇧 UK… pic.twitter.com/BexkTyPvWx — Leon Waidmann 🔥 (@LeonWaidmann) September 19, 2025 This is roughly equal to 313 transactions per second. The Ethereum (ETH) mainnet itself was responsible for 2 million transactions, or only 7.4% of this massive volume. As Waidmann points out on X, these numbers are already bigger compared to metrics of popular digital remittances apps in EU and Great Britain. For instance, U.K.’s Faster Payments process 11 million payments per day, while German-based Girocard handles 22 million transactions. Japanese app Zengin handles almost 4x less transactions daily compared to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, the analyst says. At the same time, the EVM ecosystem is still far from competing with world’s biggest card systems as Chinese UnionPay handles a whopping 1.5 billion transfers daily and Visa processes 640 million remittances. Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months It should be noted that Ethereum (ETH) remains… The post 27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months The Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem — Ethereum’s mainnet and its second-layer scaling solutions like Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum and Base — are already exceeding major European digital payment operators by daily transaction metrics. At the same time, the numbers of UnionPay and Visa are still yet to be reached. EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains — Ethereum (ETH) mainnet and L2s — achieved a new record high. As demonstrated by Leon Waidmann of Onchain Foundation, the EVM ecosystem networks processed over 27 million transactions in 24 hours. 🚨 Ethereum just broke another record! 🚨 Layer 2 networks processed 25M transactions in a single day – a new all-time high.📈 Add Ethereum mainnet (L1), and the ecosystem hit nearly 27M daily transactions. 👉 That’s already bigger than many national payment systems:🇬🇧 UK… pic.twitter.com/BexkTyPvWx — Leon Waidmann 🔥 (@LeonWaidmann) September 19, 2025 This is roughly equal to 313 transactions per second. The Ethereum (ETH) mainnet itself was responsible for 2 million transactions, or only 7.4% of this massive volume. As Waidmann points out on X, these numbers are already bigger compared to metrics of popular digital remittances apps in EU and Great Britain. For instance, U.K.’s Faster Payments process 11 million payments per day, while German-based Girocard handles 22 million transactions. Japanese app Zengin handles almost 4x less transactions daily compared to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, the analyst says. At the same time, the EVM ecosystem is still far from competing with world’s biggest card systems as Chinese UnionPay handles a whopping 1.5 billion transfers daily and Visa processes 640 million remittances. Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months It should be noted that Ethereum (ETH) remains…

27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments

2025/09/21 02:25
  • EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count
  • Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months

The Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem — Ethereum’s mainnet and its second-layer scaling solutions like Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum and Base — are already exceeding major European digital payment operators by daily transaction metrics. At the same time, the numbers of UnionPay and Visa are still yet to be reached.

EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count

Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains — Ethereum (ETH) mainnet and L2s — achieved a new record high. As demonstrated by Leon Waidmann of Onchain Foundation, the EVM ecosystem networks processed over 27 million transactions in 24 hours.

This is roughly equal to 313 transactions per second. The Ethereum (ETH) mainnet itself was responsible for 2 million transactions, or only 7.4% of this massive volume.

As Waidmann points out on X, these numbers are already bigger compared to metrics of popular digital remittances apps in EU and Great Britain. For instance, U.K.’s Faster Payments process 11 million payments per day, while German-based Girocard handles 22 million transactions.

Japanese app Zengin handles almost 4x less transactions daily compared to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, the analyst says.

At the same time, the EVM ecosystem is still far from competing with world’s biggest card systems as Chinese UnionPay handles a whopping 1.5 billion transfers daily and Visa processes 640 million remittances.

Ethereum (ETH) price doubled in three months

It should be noted that Ethereum (ETH) remains the dominant blockchain for U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin accounting for the majority of global crypto transfers.

As of the latest Tether Transparency report, Ethereum (ETH) is responsible for $90.7 billion in USDT, while its closest competitor, Tron (TRX), saw its share sitting at $78 billion.

After much criticism, Ethereum (ETH), the second biggest cryptocurrency, is again in the spotlight for the crypto community.

In the last 90 days, Ethereum’s (ETH) price surged from $2,205 to over $4,440 after peaking at $4,953 on Aug. 24, 2025.

Source: https://u.today/27-million-transactions-ethereum-eth-ecosystem-hits-another-record-in-payments

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Openbank, the online banking arm of Banco Santander, has started offering retail customers direct access to cryptocurrencies in Germany, according to company statements and market reports. Related Reading: American Express Turns Travel Memories Into NFT Passport Stamps The service lets users buy, sell and hold crypto inside their bank account, with trading available for Bitcoin, […]
Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge

Chainlink (LINK) has seen significant interest within the cryptocurrency market recently as substantial investments by “whale” investors have come into play. Over the span of just two days, these major players acquired roughly 2 million LINK tokens.Continue Reading:Investors Eye Chainlink on Whale Surge
Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Warn Of Slowing Momentum, These ETH Tokens May Offer Bigger Multiples

Ethereum growth may slow as its market cap limits upside, while Layer Brett’s Layer 2 tech, low fees, and fast transactions position it for exponential adoption.
