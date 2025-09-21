27 Million Transactions: Ethereum (ETH) Ecosystem Hits Another Record in Payments

EVM blockchains exceed U.K., Germany payment systems by daily transfer count

The Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem — Ethereum’s mainnet and its second-layer scaling solutions like Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum and Base — are already exceeding major European digital payment operators by daily transaction metrics. At the same time, the numbers of UnionPay and Visa are still yet to be reached.

Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchains — Ethereum (ETH) mainnet and L2s — achieved a new record high. As demonstrated by Leon Waidmann of Onchain Foundation, the EVM ecosystem networks processed over 27 million transactions in 24 hours.

This is roughly equal to 313 transactions per second. The Ethereum (ETH) mainnet itself was responsible for 2 million transactions, or only 7.4% of this massive volume.

As Waidmann points out on X, these numbers are already bigger compared to metrics of popular digital remittances apps in EU and Great Britain. For instance, U.K.’s Faster Payments process 11 million payments per day, while German-based Girocard handles 22 million transactions.

Japanese app Zengin handles almost 4x less transactions daily compared to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, the analyst says.

At the same time, the EVM ecosystem is still far from competing with world’s biggest card systems as Chinese UnionPay handles a whopping 1.5 billion transfers daily and Visa processes 640 million remittances.

It should be noted that Ethereum (ETH) remains the dominant blockchain for U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin accounting for the majority of global crypto transfers.

As of the latest Tether Transparency report, Ethereum (ETH) is responsible for $90.7 billion in USDT, while its closest competitor, Tron (TRX), saw its share sitting at $78 billion.

After much criticism, Ethereum (ETH), the second biggest cryptocurrency, is again in the spotlight for the crypto community.

In the last 90 days, Ethereum’s (ETH) price surged from $2,205 to over $4,440 after peaking at $4,953 on Aug. 24, 2025.