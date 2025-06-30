The crypto market rose across the board, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by more than 5%, and BTC breaking through $108,000

PANews
2025/06/30 10:44
Bitcoin
BTC$114,657.11-3.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10019+0.25%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02552-0.15%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02393-11.72%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, as external disturbances eased and short-term uncertainties decreased, market sentiment recovered and all sectors of the crypto market generally rose. Among them, the Layer2 sector rose 5.27% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Arbitrum (ARB) rose 17.81% due to news that Robinhood may launch a Layer 2 network based on the ARB technology stack. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.13% in 24 hours, breaking through $108,000. Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.43% to above $2,500.

It is worth noting that MAG7.ssi rose 1.71%, MEME.ssi rose 3.77%, and DEFI.ssi rose 5.00%.

Other sectors with outstanding performance include: GameFi sector rose 4.02% in 24 hours, among which GALA and ImmutableX (IMX) rose 6.05% and 9.32% respectively; Meme sector rose 3.92%, Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Pepe (PEPE), and SPX6900 (SPX) rose 5.57%, 6.98%, and 8.36% respectively; AI sector rose 3.89%, Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) and KAITO rose 6.53% and 7.97% respectively.

In other sectors, the DeFi sector rose 3.40% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Aave (AAVE) rose 7.63%; the Layer1 sector rose 1.66%, the CeFi sector rose 1.30%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 7.03%; the PayFi sector rose 1.05%, and Litecoin (LTC) rose 2.40%.

The crypto sector index, which reflects the historical trends of the sector, shows that the ssiLayer2, ssiGameFi, and ssiNFT indices rose by 5.94%, 5.29%, and 4.25%, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

The crypto market rose across the board, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by more than 5%, and BTC breaking through $108,000

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15473-4.59%
MAY
MAY$0.05027-3.69%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30691-6.10%
Binance Coin
BNB$767.32-5.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
Bitcoin
BTC$114,777.1-3.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-10.61%
Celsius
CEL$0.07465-6.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:08
Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

According to a PANews report on August 1, Metaplanet announced that it has submitted a shelf registration application for up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares, including 277.5
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:17

Trending News

More

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue