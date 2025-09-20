The post $270B Market Tracking Crypto’s Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $270 billion stablecoin sector has grown significantly but still accounts for less than 8% of crypto’s total market cap, a level it has held since 2020, according to a JPMorgan research note. That dynamic could turn the coming wave of U.S. stablecoin launches into a zero-sum contest, unless the crypto market itself expands significantly, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote. Tether, whose USDT is primarily used overseas, plans to debut a U.S.-compliant token, USAT. Unlike USDT, whose reserves are about 80% compliant with U.S. requirements, USAT’s backing would fully meet the new regulatory standards, the bank said. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets, providing a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. Tether’s USDT is the largest stablecoin, followed by Circle’s (CRCL) USDC. The passage of U.S. stablecoin legislation in July has already spurred a fresh round of launches aimed at Circle’s USDC, which dominates the U.S. market, the report noted. While new players are jockeying for position ahead of regulatory implementation, the stablecoin market’s growth remains tied to crypto’s overall market cap, the analysts wrote. Circle is also losing ground to competitors like Hyperliquid, whose exchange alone accounts for nearly 7.5% of USDC usage, as well as fintech giants PayPal (PYPL), Robinhood (HOOD), and Revolut, which are rolling out their own tokens, JPMorgan said. In response, Circle is developing Arc, a blockchain tailored to USDC transactions, to improve speed, security, and interoperability and keep USDC central to crypto infrastructure. Without significant expansion, the new wave of stablecoin competition may simply redistribute market share rather than grow the pie, the report added. USDC supply has surged to $72.5 billion, 25% ahead of Wall Street firm Bernstein’s 2025… The post $270B Market Tracking Crypto’s Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $270 billion stablecoin sector has grown significantly but still accounts for less than 8% of crypto’s total market cap, a level it has held since 2020, according to a JPMorgan research note. That dynamic could turn the coming wave of U.S. stablecoin launches into a zero-sum contest, unless the crypto market itself expands significantly, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote. Tether, whose USDT is primarily used overseas, plans to debut a U.S.-compliant token, USAT. Unlike USDT, whose reserves are about 80% compliant with U.S. requirements, USAT’s backing would fully meet the new regulatory standards, the bank said. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets, providing a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. Tether’s USDT is the largest stablecoin, followed by Circle’s (CRCL) USDC. The passage of U.S. stablecoin legislation in July has already spurred a fresh round of launches aimed at Circle’s USDC, which dominates the U.S. market, the report noted. While new players are jockeying for position ahead of regulatory implementation, the stablecoin market’s growth remains tied to crypto’s overall market cap, the analysts wrote. Circle is also losing ground to competitors like Hyperliquid, whose exchange alone accounts for nearly 7.5% of USDC usage, as well as fintech giants PayPal (PYPL), Robinhood (HOOD), and Revolut, which are rolling out their own tokens, JPMorgan said. In response, Circle is developing Arc, a blockchain tailored to USDC transactions, to improve speed, security, and interoperability and keep USDC central to crypto infrastructure. Without significant expansion, the new wave of stablecoin competition may simply redistribute market share rather than grow the pie, the report added. USDC supply has surged to $72.5 billion, 25% ahead of Wall Street firm Bernstein’s 2025…

$270B Market Tracking Crypto’s Growth

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 10:47
Union
U$0.014192-2.60%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04393-6.17%
Capverse
CAP$0.15224-2.75%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.02%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%

The $270 billion stablecoin sector has grown significantly but still accounts for less than 8% of crypto’s total market cap, a level it has held since 2020, according to a JPMorgan research note.

That dynamic could turn the coming wave of U.S. stablecoin launches into a zero-sum contest, unless the crypto market itself expands significantly, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.

Tether, whose USDT is primarily used overseas, plans to debut a U.S.-compliant token, USAT. Unlike USDT, whose reserves are about 80% compliant with U.S. requirements, USAT’s backing would fully meet the new regulatory standards, the bank said.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets, providing a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. Tether’s USDT is the largest stablecoin, followed by Circle’s (CRCL) USDC.

The passage of U.S. stablecoin legislation in July has already spurred a fresh round of launches aimed at Circle’s USDC, which dominates the U.S. market, the report noted.

While new players are jockeying for position ahead of regulatory implementation, the stablecoin market’s growth remains tied to crypto’s overall market cap, the analysts wrote.

Circle is also losing ground to competitors like Hyperliquid, whose exchange alone accounts for nearly 7.5% of USDC usage, as well as fintech giants PayPal (PYPL), Robinhood (HOOD), and Revolut, which are rolling out their own tokens, JPMorgan said.

In response, Circle is developing Arc, a blockchain tailored to USDC transactions, to improve speed, security, and interoperability and keep USDC central to crypto infrastructure.

Without significant expansion, the new wave of stablecoin competition may simply redistribute market share rather than grow the pie, the report added.

USDC supply has surged to $72.5 billion, 25% ahead of Wall Street firm Bernstein’s 2025 estimates, the broker said in a report earlier this month.

Read more: Circle’s USDC Market Share ‘On a Tear,’ Says Wall Street Broker Bernstein

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/u-s-stablecoin-battle-could-be-zero-sum-game-jpmorgan

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Partager
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury