OpenAI is re-adjusting its compensation system and incentives to deal with researchers resigning to join Meta

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Yahoo Finance, in response to Meta's (META) successful poaching of several senior researchers, an OpenAI executive assured team members that the company's leadership was not "standing idly by". Chief Research Officer Mark Chen said that he, CEO Sam Altman and other OpenAI leaders have been "negotiating day and night with those who have received employment notices", and "we are readjusting the salary system and are looking for creative ways to recognize and reward top talent". In the past week, eight researchers left OpenAI to join Meta. Altman even complained in a podcast that Meta offered a "$100 million signing bonus", which Meta executives refuted internally.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.