Nobitex exchange begins restoring service after $90M exploit by pro-Israel hacker group

Crypto.news
2025/06/30 12:49
Moonveil
MORE$0.10026+0.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.1558-4.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02158-4.89%
Propy
PRO$0.7955-3.51%
Octavia
VIA$0.0156-4.29%

Nobitex exchange, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency platform, has begun restoring wallet access to users following a major exploit that resulted in more than $90 million in losses.

The company issued an update on June 29 via X, outlining a phased recovery process starting with verified users. According to the statement, only spot wallets are being unlocked initially, with other wallet types to follow once identity verification is completed.

Users are being asked to wait for confirmation before attempting to access their balances, which will be displayed gradually as the security checks proceed.

“Once the accuracy and security of all information is confirmed, Nobitex will begin displaying wallet balances in phases,” the exchange wrote. Nobitex expects the process to finish by mid-week but noted that timelines could shift based on technical and security considerations.

The exploit, carried out on June 18, was claimed by Gonjeshke Darande, a pro-Israel group also known as Predatory Sparrow. Blockchain investigators say roughly $90–100 million in digital assets were drained from hot wallets across Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX), including Bitcoin (BTC), ETH, and Dogecoin (DOGE).

As part of its post-attack response, Nobitex is migrating to a new wallet system. The firm warned users not to deposit funds into previously used addresses, noting that any deposits to old wallets may result in permanent loss.

“If your old deposit address is connected to a mining rig or saved as a default withdrawal address in a blockchain service, make sure to delete it an,” the update advised, stressing the risk of sending funds to invalid wallets.

The hackers reportedly accessed the platform using employee credentials compromised earlier via infostealer malware. The breach exposed parts of Nobitex’s internal systems, including source code and server data, which were later leaked online.

Nobitex, which has processed more than $11 billion in inflows to date, holds a dominant position among Iran-based exchanges. Chainalysis has previously linked it to illicit activities by ransomware groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and sanctioned Russian entities. 

With user access gradually resuming and trading features still disabled, the exchange is working to stabilize operations and restore trust. “We are working to resume withdrawal, deposit, and trading services for verified users with minimal delay,” the exchange said.

Full platform functionality is expected to return in the coming days, though Nobitex has warned that the timeline may be revised depending on the results of ongoing system checks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15473-4.59%
MAY
MAY$0.05027-3.69%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30691-6.10%
Binance Coin
BNB$767.32-5.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
Bitcoin
BTC$114,777.1-3.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-10.61%
Celsius
CEL$0.07465-6.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:08
Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

According to a PANews report on August 1, Metaplanet announced that it has submitted a shelf registration application for up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares, including 277.5
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:17

Trending News

More

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue