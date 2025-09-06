272 Wallets Blacklisted by WLFI Amid Justin Sun Freeze Controversy

Key Highlights

WLFI blacklists 272 wallets linked to hacks, scams, and risks

Justin Sun disputes freeze, claiming it was only a fund transfer

Community questions platform trust and transparency

WLFI Clarifies 272 Wallet Blacklist Amid Justin Sun Freeze

The crypto community was shaken this week after World Liberty Financial (WLFI) confirmed it had blacklisted 272 wallets, following controversy around the frozen funds of TRON founder Justin Sun.

On September 5, 2025, reports surfaced that Sun’s wallet was frozen after transferring 50 million WLFI tokens. Sun rejected claims that the transaction represented a sale, insisting it was simply a fund transfer. He called on the platform to release his assets, warning that such actions undermine trust in WLFI.

WLFI Explains the Blacklist

The next day, WLFI published a clarification. According to the team, 272 wallets were blacklisted for different reasons:

215 linked to phishing attacks

50 hacked and frozen at the owners’ request

5 flagged as high-risk

1 suspected of misappropriation of funds, under investigation

The platform also emphasized that wallets are not blacklisted for normal market behavior. However, WLFI did not comment directly on Sun’s case, leaving the controversy unresolved.

Trust and Transparency Concerns

While WLFI defended its stance, Sun ignored the clarification and reiterated his call to unblock his wallet. He argued that freezing legitimate accounts risks damaging confidence in the platform at a critical time for the project.

As the standoff continues, the incident raises broader questions about decentralization, control, and trust in crypto platforms.