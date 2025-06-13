Gotbit founder sentenced to 8 months in prison for fake trading case, company suspended for 5 years

PANews reported on June 13 that according to The Block, Gotbit founder Aleksei Andriunin was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Federal Court of Massachusetts for manipulating the crypto market through fake transactions, and an additional year of supervised release. Gotbit was also sentenced to five years of probation, during which all operations will be suspended. Prosecutors pointed out that Gotbit has created fake trading volumes for many crypto projects since 2018 to manipulate the price of coins and promote listings, with a cumulative trading volume of tens of millions of dollars.

