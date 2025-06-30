Trump: No intention to extend 90-day tariff suspension

PANews reported on June 30 that according to a report by Jinshi citing the Associated Press, US President Trump said he had no intention of extending the 90-day tariff suspension period for most countries and regions beyond July 9. Once the negotiation deadline he set expires, the government will notify the relevant countries and regions: unless an agreement is reached with the United States, trade penalties will take effect as scheduled. He said that letters will be sent to the relevant countries and regions soon before the deadline. Trump said on the Fox News Channel program: "We will evaluate the attitude of various countries and regions towards us: whether they are friendly or unfriendly. For some countries and regions, we don't care, so we just send a high number to them." Trump said in the interview that these letters will state: "Congratulations on being allowed to buy goods from the United States of America, and you need to pay a 25% tariff, or a 35%, 50%, or 10% tariff."