Matrixport: Traders turn their attention to the rhythm of the stock market, and the incremental funds brought by ETFs may become the driving force for Bitcoin's rise

PANews
2025/06/30 15:12

PANews reported on June 30 that crypto financial services platform Matrixport published an analysis on the X platform, pointing out that Bitcoin is testing recent resistance levels, but the market reaction is relatively cold. Although ETF funds continue to flow in and US stocks have set new highs driven by retail investors, Bitcoin's upward momentum is still limited and the trend is weak. After entering the summer, the market activity has tended to be deserted, and this kind of consolidation is not uncommon in the same period of previous years. At the same time, market expectations for Fed policies are also changing. As more officials begin to question whether the inflation caused by tariffs is sustainable, expectations for interest rate cuts are heating up, and the Fed's attitude is gradually turning dovish.

In this context, traders may no longer focus on the progress of tariff negotiations, but instead turn their attention to keeping up with the rhythm of the stock market. The strong performance of U.S. stocks has become a weather vane, and the incremental funds brought by Wall Street through ETFs may become an important driving force for a new round of Bitcoin gains.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain's transfer volume surpassing Ethereum's since May.

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

