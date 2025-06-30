BNB Chain’s Maxwell upgrade helps push its DEX monthly trading volume to a new high

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cryptoslate, BNB Chain's Maxwell network improvement was launched on June 30, which is expected to significantly increase transaction speed (block time from 1.5 seconds to 0.8 seconds), enhance network responsiveness, and optimize communication between validators on BSC. This upgrade contains three major proposals, including BEP-524, BEP-563, and BEP-564, each of which focuses on optimizing performance and scalability. BEP-524 introduces faster block intervals to achieve near-instant transaction confirmations and improve the user experience of DeFi and GameFi applications. BEP-563 strengthens the validator consensus process by enhancing peer-to-peer messaging and reducing the risk of missed votes and synchronization delays. BEP-564 introduces two new message types, including GetBlocksByRangeMsg and RangeBlocksMsg, to speed up data synchronization across validator nodes.

The Maxwell upgrade comes at a critical time, with BNB Chain reaching a new milestone in DEX activity. BNB Chain leads all blockchains in daily DEX volume for the second month in a row. Data from DeFiLlama shows that BSC’s 30-day DEX volume in June exceeded $165 billion, surpassing Ethereum and Solana combined. This is the highest monthly DEX volume ever recorded by BNB Chain.

