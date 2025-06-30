Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $863 million in BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 13 consecutive weeks

PANews
2025/06/30 20:13
Bitcoin
BTC$115.101,62-%2,90
LayerNet
NET$0,00011309-%2,11

PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 30, 2025 Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin allocated by global listed companies (excluding mining companies) last week was US$863 million.

Among them, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has continued to increase its holdings for 13 consecutive weeks, investing US$531.9 million last week and increasing its holdings by 4,980 BTC at a price of $106,801, bringing its total holdings to 597,325 BTC.

Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, made two purchases last week, investing a total of US$240.8 million and increasing its holdings by 2,239 BTC at a price of $107,561, bringing its total holdings to 13,350 BTC. The amount of purchases made in a single week has continued to expand recently.

Nano Lab, a Chinese semiconductor hardware company, The Smarter Web, a British digital advertising company, and Blockchain Group, a French Web3 service company, also made large purchases last week. Nano Lab invested $63.6 million to increase its holdings by 600 BTC at $106,000, bringing its total holdings to 1,000 BTC; The Smarter Web invested about $20.4 million to increase its holdings by 196.9 BTC at $103,606, bringing its total holdings to 730.16 BTC; Blockchain Group invested $6.3 million to increase its holdings by 60 BTC at $105,877, bringing its total holdings to 1,788 BTC.

In addition, on June 25, Gamestop announced that it had raised another $450 million through an additional offering of zero-interest convertible preferred notes. This financing was an additional operation based on the $2.25 billion convertible bond private placement completed on June 17, and the total financing amount has now reached $2.7 billion. GameStop said that the funds will be used for general corporate purposes and investments in accordance with its investment policy, including the allocation of Bitcoin as a company reserve asset.

As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 663,860 BTC, with a current market value of approximately US$71.5 billion, accounting for 3.34% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0,15473-%4,59
MAY
MAY$0,05027-%3,69
CROSS
CROSS$0,30691-%6,10
Binance Coin
BNB$767,32-%5,18
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
Bitcoin
BTC$114.777,1-%3,20
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1196-%10,61
Celsius
CEL$0,07465-%6,74
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:08
Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

According to a PANews report on August 1, Metaplanet announced that it has submitted a shelf registration application for up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares, including 277.5
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:17

Trending News

More

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue