BNB Chain Foundation spent 150,000 USDT to buy CAKE, LISTA, JANITOR and IDOL

PANews reported on June 30 that BNB Chain disclosed on the X platform that about 3 hours ago, the BNB Chain Foundation address spent a total of 150,000 USDT to buy BNB Chain ecological tokens, specifically: 25,000 USDT was spent to buy 22,611 JANITOR at an average price of $1.1056; 25,000 USDT was spent to buy 1,575,733 IDOL at an average price of $0.01586; 50,000 USDT was spent to buy 21,365 CAKE at an average price of $2.34; 50,000 USDT was spent to buy 208,396 LISTA at an average price of $0.239.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.