Strategy joins Russell Top 200 Value Index with $64b BTC on the books

Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:10
Bitcoin
BTC$115,000.97-2.95%
Threshold
T$0.01655-7.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Farcana
FAR$0.000171-16.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00785-20.78%

With its latest purchase, Strategy now holds a staggering $64 billion worth of BTC, making it by far the world’s most aggressive corporate holder. But the real story isn’t just the size of its hoard, it’s the Russell Top 200 Value Index inclusion, marking perhaps the clearest sign yet that Wall Street views Bitcoin as a legitimate value asset.

On June 30, Strategy announced the acquisition of 4,980 new Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $531.9 million, paying an average of $106,801 per BTC. The purchase, executed as Bitcoin traded near all-time highs, brings the company’s total holdings to 597,325 BTC.

Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury is worth roughly $42.4 billion at an average cost basis of $70,982 per coin, or $64.2 billion at the current price of $107,732 per BTC, according to crypto.news data.

The move extends Strategy’s unbroken streak of aggressive Bitcoin acquisitions since August 2020, reinforcing its thesis that BTC serves as a superior treasury reserve asset. Year-to-date, the company’s Bitcoin holdings have generated a 19.7% yield, outpacing traditional equity benchmarks.

The acquisition coincided with Strategy’s inclusion in the Russell Top 200 Value Index, a benchmark typically dominated by financials, energy giants, and consumer staples.

Decoding Strategy’s Russell Top 200 Value Index inclusion

According to index provider FTSE Russell, Strategy has been added to the Russell Top 200 Value Index, an exclusive club of large-cap U.S. companies traditionally defined by stable earnings, low price-to-book ratios, and reliable dividends.

The inclusion is a watershed moment for Bitcoin’s maturation as an institutional asset, placing a company holding 597,325 BTC alongside blue-chip value stocks like Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and ExxonMobil.

The juxtaposition is jarring but telling. While these companies generate cash flows from tangible assets or services, Strategy’s value proposition hinges on a digital asset with no earnings, suggesting that in an era of fiscal uncertainty, Bitcoin’s programmatic scarcity is being priced like a hard asset.

The index’s methodology, which prioritizes low P/E ratios and book value, makes Strategy’s inclusion even more striking. The company’s 19.7% BTC yield in 2025 likely offset concerns about its lack of conventional value metrics, signaling that scarcity itself is becoming a measurable financial primitive.

The inclusion is also a litmus test for how Wall Street now views crypto-native treasury models. For years, critics dismissed corporate BTC treasuries as gimmicks. Now, with a 19.7% YTD yield and a seat at the value investing table, the argument is shifting.

The question is no longer whether Bitcoin belongs on a balance sheet—but how many will follow Strategy’s lead.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

The Hong Kong stablecoin bill officially takes effect. Financial authorities say they will start granting stablecoin issuer licenses early next year. Here’s everything we know about the bill. On August 1, the region’s first stablecoin bill in history, the Stablecoin…
SphereX
HERE$0.000487+37.96%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006121-1.24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 15:16
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
Bitcoin
BTC$115,069.55-2.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199-9.78%
Celsius
CEL$0.07455-6.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:08
Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 14:51

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue