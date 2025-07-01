Crypto Legislation Hits House Floor: High-Stakes Vote on GENIUS, CLARITY Acts Nears

CryptoNews
2025/07/01 05:41
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022194+7.91%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004573-5.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.15497-4.99%
SuperRare
RARE$0.04908-8.22%

The U.S. House of Representatives may vote on two pieces of crypto legislation as soon as next week, a June 29 report from Punchbowl News shows.

Crypto Legislation To See Rare Double Vote By the House

According to the Sunday report, the congressional chamber will host a single procedural vote on both the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act as soon as the week of July 7.

Following the procedural vote, each bill will then go on to face its own full vote on the House floor.

Should either piece of crypto legislation pass, it would mark a major step in establishing an overall regulatory framework for digital assets in the U.S.

U.S. Lawmakers Push for New Crypto Rules

News of the stablecoin bill and crypto market structure legislation’s potential advancement comes amid a growing push by U.S. lawmakers to pass clear digital asset guidelines under a new blockchain-friendly White House.

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) spoke with CNBC last week about the importance of Congress advancing both statutes following the GENIUS Act’s passage on the Senate floor earlier this month.

“I hope now that they’re comparing the stablecoin legislation that their Financial Services Committee passed to the GENIUS Act, we can work together to figure out a path forward for both market structure and the GENIUS Act,” Lummis said of the House of Representatives’ work on digital assets last week.

“I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) vowed to finalize crypto market structure legislation by September 30 of this year in a fireside chat on Capitol Hill featuring fellow Senator Cynthia Lummis and the head of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets of the White House, Bo Hines.

“We are committed to getting market structure done by the end of September,” Hines said in a June 26 X post. “Period.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

The Hong Kong stablecoin bill officially takes effect. Financial authorities say they will start granting stablecoin issuer licenses early next year. Here’s everything we know about the bill. On August 1, the region’s first stablecoin bill in history, the Stablecoin…
SphereX
HERE$0.000487+37.96%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006121-1.24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 15:16
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
Bitcoin
BTC$115,069.55-2.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199-9.78%
Celsius
CEL$0.07455-6.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:08
Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 14:51

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue