Aptos Labs CEO Joins CFTC Digital Assets Subcommittee

2025/07/01 08:23
Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching is officially part of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) subcommittee focused on digital assets, a June 30 X post from the blockchain technology company’s account revealed.

Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching Tapped For CFTC Subcommittee

According to the Monday X post, Ching has joined the CFTC Digital Assets Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) Digital Assets Markets Subcommittee.

According to the CFTC’s website, the subcommittee concerns itself with “issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business, including the regulatory challenges of a global marketplace.”

“Avery will collaborate with other leaders from Web3 and financial services to help shape digital asset regulations,” the Monday social media post from Aptos Labs reads.

Other members of the subcommittee include Capitoliis CEO Gil Mandelzis, Cargill Global Derivatives Operations Director Samina Anwar, and Uniswap Labs Chief Operating Officer Mary-Catherine Lader.

CFTC Faces Staffing Shakeups

News of Ching’s CFTC placement comes as the federal regulator navigates changes to crypto regulation under the new Trump administration.

Four CFTC commissioners have decided to step down from their roles in recent months, with former commissioner Summer Mersinger leaving her position at the agency to begin her tenure as Blockchain Association CEO earlier this month.

“There’s a growing crypto caucus in Congress, we have an executive branch that sees the inherent benefits of digital assets, and our regulatory agencies have turned the page from antagonism to collaboration,” Mersinger said in a June 2 X post.

“We need to capture this moment and push pro-crypto policy across the finish line,” she added.

Commissioner Caroline Pham is set to leave her position when Trump’s pick to lead the CFTC, Brian Quintenz, is appointed to his role, though a set date has yet to be confirmed.

Quintenz previously spearheaded the CFTC from August 2017 through August 2021, with now former commissioner Kristin M. Johnson taking over his role in March 2022.

The Hong Kong stablecoin bill officially takes effect. Financial authorities say they will start granting stablecoin issuer licenses early next year. Here’s everything we know about the bill. On August 1, the region’s first stablecoin bill in history, the Stablecoin…
According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
