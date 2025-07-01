SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,951 ETH through OTC within 6 hours, worth about $12.4 million

PANews
2025/07/01 08:54
Ethereum
ETH

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SharpLink Gaming previously announced that it had purchased 188,478 Ethereum (ETH) at a price of $2,513 per ether, with a total amount of approximately $473.6 million. The latest data shows that the company has purchased another 4,951 Ethereum through over-the-counter (OTC) transactions in the past 6 hours, with a transaction amount of approximately $12.4 million.

