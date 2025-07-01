15 cryptocurrency attacks in June cost $111.6 million, 56% less than in May

PANews reported on July 1 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, a total of about 15 major cryptocurrency attacks were recorded in June 2025, with a total loss of US$111.6 million, a decrease of 56% from May. Among them, the Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex was attacked by hackers suspected to be related to Israel, with a loss of about US$82 million.

The five most costly attacks in June were: