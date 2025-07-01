Qitian Technology: No plans to apply for the first batch of stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong

PANews reported on July 1 that according to 10jqka, the secretary of the chairman of the listed technology company Qi Tian Technology said in response to whether the company plans to participate in the application for the first batch of stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong that the company currently has no plans to participate in the relevant application.

