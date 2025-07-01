PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in July

In July, the Web3 world continued to heat up, and the macro and blockchain circles converged to form the key rhythm of the market:

?The world's major central bank governors held a group meeting to release policy expectations

? Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm officially appeared in court, and the regulatory game continues to escalate

? The Fed’s FOMC interest rate decision + Powell’s press conference at the end of the month may become a bellwether for the crypto market

? SUI, APT, STRK, JTO and other leading projects are intensively unlocked, please pay attention to the risk of market volatility

Grasp the important rhythm of Web3 in one picture and lock in the eye of the market storm in July in advance!