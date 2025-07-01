Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $102 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 15 consecutive days.

PANews
2025/07/01 11:59
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199-0.01%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011303-1.81%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 30, Eastern Time) was US$102 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$112 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$52.421 billion.
The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a daily net outflow of US$10.1817 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.531 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$134.11 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.27%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$48.974 billion.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $102 million yesterday, continuing a 15-day net inflow

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $102 million yesterday, continuing a 15-day net inflow

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.73-9.02%
Ethereum
ETH$3,630.49-5.96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002662-16.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15511-5.18%
MAY
MAY$0.05012-3.98%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30387-6.51%
Binance Coin
BNB$768.19-5.06%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10
Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 14:51

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue