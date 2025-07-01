U.S. Justice Department charges North Korean hackers with stealing nearly $1 million from crypto firms

PANews
2025/07/01 12:48
U Coin
U$0.01106-0.45%
Startup
STARTUP$0.016857-24.67%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007335+2.50%

PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Department of Justice charged four North Korean hackers with posing as remote developers, infiltrating an Atlanta-based blockchain startup, and stealing about $900,000 in cryptocurrency. The hackers gained trust by forging identity documents and carried out two thefts in 2022, stealing $175,000 and $740,000 respectively, and then used mixers and fake identities to launder the money.

According to analysis, these actions are part of North Korea's long-term strategy to fund weapons programs. Hackers embed themselves in companies through loopholes in remote work culture, use forged identity documents to avoid background checks, and steal company funds. The U.S. Department of Justice also launched a joint operation in 16 states, seizing 29 financial accounts, 21 fake websites and about 200 computers used to support North Korea's IT programs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.73-9.02%
Ethereum
ETH$3,630.49-5.96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002662-16.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15511-5.18%
MAY
MAY$0.05012-3.98%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30387-6.51%
Binance Coin
BNB$768.19-5.06%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10
Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 14:51

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue