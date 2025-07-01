Circle seeks to launch national trust bank amid JPMorgan's bearish price target

Fxstreet
2025/07/01 09:55
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0561-3.79%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005496-4.53%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
  • Circle has applied to launch a national trust bank, the First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A., in the US.
  • The move comes amid JPMorgan's prediction that Circle's stock could hit $80, a 55% drop from its current price.
  • CRCL closed at $181 on Monday, down 39% from its all-time high of $298.

Circle (CRCL) closed at $181 on Monday following an announcement that it plans to launch a national trust bank, the First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A. Meanwhile, JPMorgan hinted at a potential 55% plunge to $80 in CRCL's price.

Circle files to establish trust amid JPMorgan's bearish estimate

Stablecoin USDC issuer Circle applied with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish a national trust bank in the US, dubbed the First National Digital Currency Bank, according to a press release on Monday.

The license would allow Circle to custody its USDC reserves by itself. The bank will also be authorized to custody digital assets for institutional clients. Circle's trust will differ from conventional banks as the license will prevent the charter from accepting traditional cash deposits or issuing customer loans. 

"By applying for a national trust charter, Circle is taking proactive steps to further strengthen our USDC infrastructure," CEO Jeremy Allaire said in the press release.

The firm shared that its pursuit of a federally regulated trust charter is an effort to align with the upcoming compliance standards outlined in the GENIUS Act.

Circle is not the only firm that has applied for a national bank charter. Other companies, such as asset manager Fidelity, have also applied to establish their own bank trusts. Anchorage Digital was the first to receive such a license from the OCC in 2021.

Circle's announcement comes amid JPMorgan's bearish projection for CRCL's price. JPMorgan rated the the company's shares with an "underweight" rating in its first coverage in the North American Equity Research, predicting that CRCL could hit a low of $80 — a 55% decline from its current price of $181.

The forecast is based on a 45x multiple applied to its 2027 projected earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 in addition to a $10 premium based on strong interest in stablecoins.

"We are witnessing the launch of tokenized deposit accounts, digital money market funds, and a host of new entrants looking to enter into the digital dollar market," wrote JPMorgan analysts led by Kenneth Worthington.

After Circle's stock price skyrocketed over 800% following its initial public offering (IPO), several companies including Fiserv, Amazon, Walmart and, more recently, Mastercard have shown interest in launching their own stablecoins. JPMorgan suggested that some of these companies could compete with Circle's USDC stablecoin for market share.

"The risk is that a few will succeed in taking enough share to reach critical mass in a business with low switching costs, allowing them to leverage the network built by Circle," they added.

The analysts also highlighted that potential central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) adoption, particularly in Europe could hamper the company's growth prospects on the global stage.

Analytics platform Coinmetrics analysts highlighted a similar sentiment last week, suggesting that Circle may be exposed to critical challenges such as rising competition from other compliant stablecoin providers and due to its low portion of the USDC reserve revenue. They also suggested that the company's business structure could also affect its growth, as Circle is largely dependent on reserve-based income.

CRCL closed at $181 on Monday, representing a 39% decline from its all-time high of $298 last week. CRCL also witnessed its highest close last week, above $260, before slumping below $200.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.73-9.02%
Ethereum
ETH$3,630.49-5.96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002662-16.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:13
USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
Major
MAJOR$0.15511-5.18%
MAY
MAY$0.05012-3.98%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30387-6.51%
Binance Coin
BNB$768.19-5.06%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:10
Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 14:51

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.

Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts

XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue