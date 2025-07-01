Cryptocurrency’s best ideas will never launch | Opinion

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

A few weeks ago, Jeffy Yu—the founder of a memecoin project called Zerebro (ZEREBRO)—appeared to take his own life on camera. Then his wallet started moving. Thankfully, Jeffy didn’t really pass away. It was a stunt, and while the backlash has been deserved, the reported motive behind it—wanting to escape harassment and blackmail—hit a nerve. I don’t condone it. But I do recognize the impulse to disappear.

Crypto is chaotic. Public one day, gone the next. And while faking your own death is extreme, the idea behind it isn’t foreign to a lot of founders. The pressure to vanish, to opt out, to become anonymous again—it’s real. And not because of guilt. But because even when you build in good faith, you’re one bad chart away from being labeled a scammer.

This isn’t about one person. It’s about the environment we’ve created—a space that claims to reward risk and experimentation but punishes anyone who stumbles. A space where personality gets flattened into a token price. And where failure, no matter the intent, gets treated like fraud. We say we want innovation. But we’ve built a culture where most ideas never even launch, because the people behind them burn out first.

When success becomes a liability

I co-founded Pegaxy in 2021. It took off fast—hundreds of thousands of users in weeks. When we launched our token, we deliberately launched at a low valuation to support organic growth. But crypto doesn’t do slow. The market pumped—and took our token along for the ride, catapulting it to 100x returns. And suddenly the market’s favoured narrative shifted: investors stopped paying attention to our actual project and the things we were building, becoming purely fixated on token price. Our roadmap didn’t matter anymore. Only the chart did.

And when did the chart turn? So did the crowd. As the public face of the game, I went from hero to villain in a few days. Not because of fraud. Not because we rug-pulled. But because our token had gotten swept up in an unsustainable, speculative frenzy, before crashing back down to where it began.

The hype subsided, and investors shifted into the next trend. Our token price dropped, and someone had to answer for it. That’s the reality most founders face. People don’t see you as a person. They see you as a proxy for their bags.

Failure isn’t fraud

The most dangerous thing happening in crypto right now isn’t bad actors—it’s the way we’ve decided that every setback or unmet expectation must reflect bad intent.

We don’t separate moral wrongdoing from market fluctuation. Even if a project saw massive adoption, had a transparent team, and strong execution, the narrative gets rewritten in hindsight: “They must’ve known.” And once that narrative sticks, it’s nearly impossible to shake.

That’s what I worry about most—not just for me, but for the founders who are younger or earlier in their career than I am. The ones who hit success on their first swing get chewed up and never come back. Not because they didn’t have more ideas. But because they know the cycle now: hype, hate, exhaustion. Who wants to go through that twice?

The result? The next idea—the better one, the more mature one—never gets built. In this industry, talent isn’t the limiting factor. Endurance is.

What survival actually looks like

So, how do you keep going? You build mental callouses. You stop reading the comments. You stop explaining yourself. You build in silence for a while. You go for walks, read books, and disappear into the woods with your wife and no cell signal.

For me, rejection training came early. I used to knock on doors for ten hours a day. Then I cold-called people who didn’t want to be called. I got used to “no.” That helped, but none of that prepares you for the kind of coordinated rage that can come your way in crypto. When a mob decides your company—and your character—are worthless, the hardest thing to do is stay focused and build anyway.

We’re losing more than founders

What makes this worse is that the culture doesn’t just damage people—it warps products too.  Teams start building for appeasement instead of alignment. Instead of designing for real users, they build for the loudest holders. And because so many communities are incentivized to extract, not sustain, the result is products that please no one and fail anyway.

We’re not just losing people. We’re losing the point.

Let’s make room for a second act

I’m not interested in defending bad actors. Call out the grifters, the liars, the ones who never intended to ship anything. 

But we have to stop treating every founder who fails like they’re in the same category. Crypto talks a big game about “experimenting in public,” but we’ve created an ecosystem where the penalty for a failed experiment is exile.

Some of the most important companies—on-chain or off—will be built by people who tried before and didn’t quite stick the landing. If we don’t make room for those people to try again, we’re not just stifling innovation—we’re handing the future to people too anonymous to care.

Crypto doesn’t need more heroes. It needs a culture that lets the builders stay in the arena long enough to build what really matters.

Corey Wilton
Corey Wilton

Corey Wilton is the co‑founder and CEO of Mirai Labs, a venture studio building consumer‑focused Web3 products. Its flagship release, Pegaxy, became the second‑most popular crypto project in the Philippines in 2022, reaching over a million active users and cementing Mirai’s reputation for creating highly engaged gaming and NFT platforms.

A former OpenSea product manager has successfully overturned his conviction in what was once hailed as the first insider trading case involving non-fungible tokens. The ruling by a US federal appeals court on Thursday marks a significant setback for prosecutors hoping to apply traditional financial crime laws to the fast-evolving crypto sector. The case centered on Nathaniel Chastain, a 35-year-old Massachusetts native who managed homepage curation at OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace. In May 2023, Chastain was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering for using insider knowledge to buy NFTs just before they were featured on the platform’s front page, then flipping them for profit. 🚨Breaking News: Reversal in Nate Chastain Case–2d Circuit Tosses NFT "Insider Trading" Conviction In a stunning reversal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has vacated Nate Chastain’s conviction for wire fraud and money laundering, dealing a serious blow to the… pic.twitter.com/l4iLispCX7 — Carlo⚖️ (@TheDeFiDefender) July 31, 2025 OpenSea NFT Insider Case Undone by Misguided Jury Guidance Court filings showed he made roughly $57,000 through 15 such trades, using anonymous wallets to conceal his identity. He later transferred the proceeds into his personal account. Prosecutors described the scheme as theft of confidential business information, arguing it constituted a misuse of OpenSea’s property. However, on appeal, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan disagreed. In a 2-1 decision, the court ruled that the jury received flawed instructions, effectively allowing a conviction based solely on unethical behavior rather than actual theft of property with commercial value. Appeals Court Faults Vague Jury Instructions in OpenSea Case Judge Steven Menashi, writing for the majority, said the lower court erred by telling jurors that Chastain could be guilty even if the information he used lacked tangible value to OpenSea. He also criticized the instruction that jurors could convict if they found Chastain’s conduct violated broad notions of honesty and fair play. Menashi warned that using such a standard could make nearly any deceptive act a criminal offense. The appeals court returned the case to US District Judge Jesse Furman for further proceedings. It is not yet clear whether prosecutors intend to retry Chastain. Court Narrows Definition of ‘Property’ in Wire Fraud Cases The ruling sharply limited how the government can apply the wire fraud statute to confidential information. The court held that such information must have clear commercial value to the employer—something prosecutors failed to prove in this case. The featured NFT data, according to the opinion, was not monetized by OpenSea and was not treated as a valuable asset internally. That made it too “ethereal” to qualify as property under the law. Compounding the problem for the government, the jury was told it could convict based on conduct that was merely unethical. That instruction, the court found, “tainted the verdict beyond repair.” Judge Jose Cabranes dissented, saying he would have upheld the conviction. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan has not commented on whether it plans to pursue the case again. Ruling Undercuts DOJ’s Early Effort to Police NFT Markets Chastain had already served his three-month prison sentence while his appeal was pending. His legal team welcomed the decision, calling the case a “miscarriage of justice.” The conviction was announced in June 2022, as the NFT market was booming, estimated at nearly $40b. Prosecutors had positioned the case as a signal that the digital asset space would not escape scrutiny. Thursday’s ruling, however, may force the government to rethink how it approaches crypto-related offenses. In a separate matter, OpenSea itself came under regulatory fire last year when the SEC launched an investigation into whether the platform operated as an unregistered securities exchange. That probe closed without action in February, according to co-founder Devin Finzer.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Whale Alert, 52 million USDC (approximately US$51,989,548) on the Ethereum chain has been destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
Mill City Ventures has acquired 76.3 million SUI tokens following the close of a $450 million private placement, becoming the first publicly listed company to launch a crypto treasury strategy backed by the Sui Foundation. According to a July 31…
