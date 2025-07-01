[LIVE] SEC Approves Conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF (BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL & ADA)

Grayscale started its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion journey back in 2024, when the first Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved. The firm’s goal is to transform the GDLC fund, which now tracks a mix of five crypto assets in various weights, into a spot ETF. So far, the SEC has not decided on the matter, but after the latest amendment submitted by Grayscale, the monetary watchdog has until Wednesday, July 2, to issue a statement.
Keep up with the latest updates on Grayscale’s ETF application below. Could this be the first time Solana, XRP, and ADA make it into an ETF?
Latest Updates on Grayscale’s Five Crypto Spot ETF Application:
