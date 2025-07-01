Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025

Leading Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart think that the odds of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving spot exchange-traded funds (ETFS) for Solana, Litecoin and XRP have surged to a unprecedented 95% for 2025. 

Could this be a transformative moment for altcoins, potentially opening the floodgates for institutional and retail investors seeking regulated exposure beyond the big two -Bitcoin and Ethereum?

On 30 June 2025, Seyffart took to X to say that the duo is expecting “a wave of new ETFs in the second half of 2025.”

The first US Solana staking ETF launches tomorrow, 2 June 2025. Notably, over 70 crypto ETF decisions remain delayed.

“SEC is preparing for a wave of new crypto ETFs,” said the Bloomberg Analysts

Balchunas and Seyffart’s optimism is rooted in shifting regulatory attitudes and increasing market maturity. Their 1 June 2025 analysis, shared on X, suggests that the SEC is preparing for a “wave of new crypto ETFs” in the second half of 2025.

On 1 July 2025, Balchunas took to X  to say, “Tuttle (Capital Management) has filed an amendment to change the effective date of a bunch of 2x crypto/meme ETFs to July 16th. Doesn’t mean they will launch but typically effective dates are when ETFs launch and with $SSK making it to mkt likely see others push. We’ll see tho..”

Furthermore, bringing attention to a related Polymarket controversy, he said, “The Rex Solana ETF $SSK (launching tmrw) has caused controversy for Polymarket.. ppl in comments are pissed bc it isn’t a traditional ’33 Act ‘spot’ ETF and wasn’t “approved” per se but rather there was no objection = ok to launch. Polymarket had to weigh in and say it counts.”

Crypto ETFs Attract $3.69 Billion Net Inflows

Investors have poured a whopping $3.69 billion in net inflows into crypto ETFs. Importantly, this marks the first month of positive net inflows in 2025.

Furthermore, cumulative net inflows for 2025 reached $5.99 billion by the end of April, the second-highest on record. This figure only trails the record-breaking $42.33 billion seen in 2024, surpassing the $2.69 billion recorded in 2021.

There are 304 crypto ETPs with 756 listings globally. Interestingly, April alone saw the introduction of 23 new digital asset ETPs.

Global assets under management (AuM) in crypto ETFs stood at $146.27 billion at the end of April. This was the fourth-highest level ever. This is just below the all-time high of $170.94 billion se in January 2025.

Despite the influx of new capital, crypto ETF AuM declined by 3.8% from $152.10 billion at the end of December 2024.

A crypto index ETF could gain approval as soon as this week, broadening institutional access to altcoins. 

A crypto index ETF could gain approval as soon as this week, broadening institutional access to altcoins. 

The post Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Ex-OpenSea Employee Cleared in First NFT Insider Trading Appeal — Here's What Changed

Ex-OpenSea Employee Cleared in First NFT Insider Trading Appeal — Here’s What Changed

A former OpenSea product manager has successfully overturned his conviction in what was once hailed as the first insider trading case involving non-fungible tokens. The ruling by a US federal appeals court on Thursday marks a significant setback for prosecutors hoping to apply traditional financial crime laws to the fast-evolving crypto sector. The case centered on Nathaniel Chastain, a 35-year-old Massachusetts native who managed homepage curation at OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace. In May 2023, Chastain was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering for using insider knowledge to buy NFTs just before they were featured on the platform’s front page, then flipping them for profit. 🚨Breaking News: Reversal in Nate Chastain Case–2d Circuit Tosses NFT "Insider Trading" Conviction In a stunning reversal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has vacated Nate Chastain’s conviction for wire fraud and money laundering, dealing a serious blow to the… pic.twitter.com/l4iLispCX7 — Carlo⚖️ (@TheDeFiDefender) July 31, 2025 OpenSea NFT Insider Case Undone by Misguided Jury Guidance Court filings showed he made roughly $57,000 through 15 such trades, using anonymous wallets to conceal his identity. He later transferred the proceeds into his personal account. Prosecutors described the scheme as theft of confidential business information, arguing it constituted a misuse of OpenSea’s property. However, on appeal, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan disagreed. In a 2-1 decision, the court ruled that the jury received flawed instructions, effectively allowing a conviction based solely on unethical behavior rather than actual theft of property with commercial value. Appeals Court Faults Vague Jury Instructions in OpenSea Case Judge Steven Menashi, writing for the majority, said the lower court erred by telling jurors that Chastain could be guilty even if the information he used lacked tangible value to OpenSea. He also criticized the instruction that jurors could convict if they found Chastain’s conduct violated broad notions of honesty and fair play. Menashi warned that using such a standard could make nearly any deceptive act a criminal offense. The appeals court returned the case to US District Judge Jesse Furman for further proceedings. It is not yet clear whether prosecutors intend to retry Chastain. Court Narrows Definition of ‘Property’ in Wire Fraud Cases The ruling sharply limited how the government can apply the wire fraud statute to confidential information. The court held that such information must have clear commercial value to the employer—something prosecutors failed to prove in this case. The featured NFT data, according to the opinion, was not monetized by OpenSea and was not treated as a valuable asset internally. That made it too “ethereal” to qualify as property under the law. Compounding the problem for the government, the jury was told it could convict based on conduct that was merely unethical. That instruction, the court found, “tainted the verdict beyond repair.” Judge Jose Cabranes dissented, saying he would have upheld the conviction. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan has not commented on whether it plans to pursue the case again. Ruling Undercuts DOJ’s Early Effort to Police NFT Markets Chastain had already served his three-month prison sentence while his appeal was pending. His legal team welcomed the decision, calling the case a “miscarriage of justice.” The conviction was announced in June 2022, as the NFT market was booming, estimated at nearly $40b. Prosecutors had positioned the case as a signal that the digital asset space would not escape scrutiny. Thursday’s ruling, however, may force the government to rethink how it approaches crypto-related offenses. In a separate matter, OpenSea itself came under regulatory fire last year when the SEC launched an investigation into whether the platform operated as an unregistered securities exchange. That probe closed without action in February, according to co-founder Devin Finzer.
USDC Treasury destroys 52 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury destroys 52 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Whale Alert, 52 million USDC (approximately US$51,989,548) on the Ethereum chain has been destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 01, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks 7%, Bitcoin Drops to $115K Amid Renewed Tariff Tensions

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 01, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks 7%, Bitcoin Drops to $115K Amid Renewed Tariff Tensions

Crypto market is flashing bearish signal today as a new round of global tariffs from the White House sends jitters across all markets. The overall crypto market is down 7%, with Bitcoin briefly dropping to $115,000. Ethereum is holding the $3,700 support level but is still down 3.7%, while Solana has slipped 4.5% to $172. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
