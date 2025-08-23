3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/23 19:31
holoride
RIDE$0.001203+6.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003569+44.78%

In September, the momentum of meme coins is coming back, as liquidity appears to be rotating towards high-energy tokens, according to analysts. Once again, all eyes are on Dogecoin while newer entrants like MAGACOIN FINANCE are getting traction thanks to whale-backed inflows and presale momentum. These projects are the 3 best buys to watch this week, alongside other trending altcoins.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Leading the Meme Coin Comeback

Meme coins’ cultural flagship Dogecoin is still attracting strong retail participation.  After a brief drop, trading recently stabilized at $0.21, but DOGE is still up over 100% YTD. Experts anticipate that the price will have short-term resistance between $0.225 and $0.28. If the meme-driven momentum returns fully, a run towards $1 is possible.

The strength of DOGE lies not only in price speculation but also because it has attracted a community with liquidity. Moreover, the coin enjoys a tipping culture to a good extent. Finally, it is almost universally recognized as a meme asset. As September sentiment turns risk-on, Dogecoin is the latest market leader to catch the attention.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Analysts Forecast 40x Upside

Meme coin momentum is back, with Dogecoin and MAGACOIN FINANCE leading the charge. Analysts forecast 40x upside for MAGACOIN FINANCE, calling it one of the best altcoins to buy this week. With over significant funding already raised, analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE is showing the same early signs of breakout potential that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu displayed in prior market cycles.

Early buyers are using PATRIOT50X to unlock a 50% EXTRA presale bonus, but allocations are disappearing fast as September inches closer. The September surge in meme trading will only accelerated inflows, making it one of the most-watched tokens of the season.

Ethereum (ETH): A Stable Anchor for September

Although meme coins have been dominating the world’s attention, one token that still remains critical is Ethereum. ETH has dropped from above $4,700 to levels near $4,150. Ethereum may experience short-term volatility, but its fundamentals remain strong as ETF inflows exceed $1 billion, dominance in DeFi and NFTs continues, and network upgrades support long-term scalability.

Analysts think that the near-term support will be at $4,150. From there, the bulls can try to take the Bitcoin price to $4,700 and $5,000 if general risk sentiment improves.  Investors experience momentum and utility when they are involved with ETH, rather than having to deal with a meme coin.

Conclusion: Meme Coins Meet Market Strategy

This week’s market reflects the two forces of September momentum: meme coin lift and institutional Layer 1 strength.  Dogecoin is defining meme energy, Ethereum is anchoring broader adoption, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is the breakout opportunity with analyst projections of 40x upside. With the significant investment flows and presale allocations tightening, it has quickly become one of the most discussed tokens to buy now.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post 3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

Zilliqa blockchain network has officially moved from version 1.0 to 2.0, a protocol upgrade that restructures the blockchain’s architecture.  According to a press release shared with crypto.news, the update introduces Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, a new Proof-of-Stake consensus model,…
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2713+8.76%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/26 20:47
Partager
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+6.92%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-0.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697-2.38%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Partager
Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

The cryptocurrency presale market is seeing renewed energy, with projects such as BlockDAG and Nexchain gaining attention among investors. However, a growing consensus is forming around BlockchainFX ($BFX) as the best crypto presale to watch in 2025. With an exclusive presale-only Visa card, a high-yield staking model, a competitive pricing structure, and a multi-asset trading [...] The post Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02848+4.36%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08345+1.02%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Ethereum Price Drops — Experts Say MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Check If Your Bitcoins are Threatened by Quantum