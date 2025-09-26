3 Bucks Who Could Be Entering Final Training Camp In Milwaukee

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 24: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Kyle Kuzma #18 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Gary Trent Jr. #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of the NBA game at PHX Arena on March 24, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off training camp the week of September 29th with hopes of breaking a troubling trend: they haven’t advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2022.

Unlike in years past, the roster looks far less star-heavy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the lone perennial All-Star, but roster turnover has pushed Milwaukee out of the NBA championship conversation for the first time since Antetokounmpo emerged as an MVP under Mike Budenholzer in 2018.

More change could be coming after this season. Here are three Bucks who might be going through their final training camp in Milwaukee (and no, Giannis isn’t on this list).

Andre Jackson Jr.

Andre Jackson Jr.’s roster spot is on life support. The Bucks enter training camp with 15 guaranteed contracts, not including Amir Coffey — a dark horse who could make things even tougher on Jackson Jr.

Milwaukee gave Jackson Jr. $800,000 in guaranteed money this summer, but pushed his full guarantee date to opening night. If he’s still on the roster then, his salary jumps to $2.2 million.

That’s a big “if.”

Jackson Jr. has struggled to carve out an offensive role in the NBA. At times, he looks allergic to the basket, as if he forgets it’s even there. His defense is intriguing when he’s not fouling, but teams can completely ignore him on the other end of the court.

Unless he shows real growth during camp, this will likely be his third and final one as a Buck.

Kyle Kuzma

When the Bucks swapped Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma, they envisioned a dynamic forward who could take pressure off Antetokounmpo. Instead, they got the worst version of Kuzma: poor shot selection, questionable decisions, and a fit that never clicked.

The hope is that things can only go up in 2025-26.

Sliding him back to power forward — his natural position — might help, but it also clogs up the frontcourt rotation with Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner, and Bobby Portis already needing significant minutes.

Financially, moving on this year is tough. Kuzma carries a $22.4 million cap hit now, and $20.3 million next season. But with the cap rising, that final year will only take up about 12 percent of the payroll. If the Bucks are motivated, they could attach a pick to unload him.

Whether via trade or an eventual contract expiration, it’s hard to see Kuzma sticking in Milwaukee long term. This camp could mark the beginning of the end.

Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. is the opposite of Jackson Jr. — his stock is rising. The Bucks believe he can carry his strong postseason play into a full breakout campaign. They’ll need him to, given how much scoring responsibility is on his shoulders.

Trent Jr. began last season as a starter before moving to the bench, but he kept his head down and delivered. He shot 41.6 percent from three, providing badly needed spacing. This year, Milwaukee expects even more.

He’s on a classic Jon Horst special: a one-year contract with a player option. If he has the season the Bucks are hoping for, he’ll decline the $3.9 million option for 2026-27 and test the market.

That could leave Milwaukee with a tough decision. Can they afford to re-sign him? Do they want to? If not, this season may double as Trent Jr.’s breakout year — and his farewell tour.