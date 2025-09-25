3 Cheap but High-Potential Coins to Buy – Digitap, XLM and Cardano Coin

SPONSORED POST*

Why buy Bitcoin (BTC) when there are budget-friendly altcoins with higher growth prospects? Ahead of the expected parabolic run in Q4, the best cheap cryptos to buy now are the Cardano coin, XLM crypto, and Digitap ($TAP), all valued below $1. For better positioning, experts suggest betting on $TAP, an emerging altcoin with plenty of room to run.

Digitap ($TAP): Investing in the Future of Cross-Border Payments With $0.012

Digitap ($TAP) has made headlines for its innovative approach and solutions in the cross-border payments market. Positioned to provide financial access to the 1.4 billion unbanked people, its borderless transactions and near-zero costs make it a leader at the forefront of the PayFi revolution.

Additionally, users are not required to complete KYC, ensuring their anonymity and identity protection. At the same time, as the world’s first omni-bank, users can hold multiple assets and spend from one unified balance, including fiat, crypto, and everything in between.

Equally important, its crypto cards are co-branded with Visa and globally accepted online and in-store. Also, they are fully integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay for simple tap-to-pay with phones. Hence, experts consider it significantly discounted and undervalued at $0.0125 in its first ICO round, listing it among the low-cap gems of 2025.

For Info about $TAP, visit Digitap.app Presale or Join the Community

Is the Cardano Coin Underpriced? Here Are Key Reasons Investors Should Double Down

The Cardano coin hovers around $0.82, down by over 70% from its 2021 all-time high, according to CoinMarketCap. As a result, it has room to run, not to mention its budget-friendliness, valued at sub-$1.

On the yearly chart, the Cardano coin price has increased by 130%, signaling growing momentum. As the bull season enters its most intense phase, bold price predictions have been flying, positioning ADA among the best altcoins to invest in.

Ash Crypto, with two million followers on X, predicts the Layer-1 coin will reach $3 and $5 before the year’s end, making it a top crypto pick. At its current valuation, the Cardano coin promises higher gains than BTC this cycle.

Is the XLM Crypto a Steal at $0.3?

The XLM crypto is at the heart of a decentralized and fast blockchain built for financial products and services. While it currently trades around $0.36, its all-time high of $0.9 was recorded in 2018, which experts believe it will break out from.

Scopuly targets a rally above the $1 mark this cycle, making it a steal at the current price. Given its key role in cross-border payments, the XLM crypto is poised for a bigger leap amid growing adoption.

Also,its recent performance has been impressive,marked by a 280%gain on the yearly chart.Set for a breakout above its 30-day high of $0.42,the XLM crypto is a top altcoin to watch out for and bet on ahead of BTC.

Alongside Exposure to XLM and ADA,$TAP is a Must-Have

The Digitap token,priced at $0.012 in its first presale round,edges out both XLM and ADA.As a presale token,it has a smaller market size,indicating higher growth prospects,alongside its cheaper price.While the Cardano coin and XLM crypto are set for newer highs,$TAP is hailed as the next 100x DeFi gem,quickly pushing early funding past $180,000.

Digitap is Live NOW.Learn more about their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.