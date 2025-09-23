3 Cryptos High-Value Investors Love More Than Ripple (XRP) in 2025

The crypto market has been buzzing in 2025 with high-value investors rethinking where to place their money. While Ripple (XRP) remains a household name, many investors focus on three projects offering stronger growth stories. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Tron (TRX) are showing the kind of momentum that suggests bigger upside potential compared to XRP. With Little Pepe already giving early buyers 120% gains and current investors still looking at a projected 36.36% boost before launch, it is no surprise that the token is becoming the center of conversations.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Meme Coin With Real Utility

At the time of writing, the presale for Little Pepe is in stage 13 with tokens priced at $0.0022. The project has already raised over $25.5 million out of a targeted $28.7 million, and more than 15.7 billion tokens have been sold. Early-stage buyers who entered at $0.001 have already secured gains of about 120%. For current stage 13 investors, there is still a clear path to 36.36% profit potential before launch, since the token is set to list at $0.0030. Little Pepe is not just another meme coin. It is building on Ethereum with a next-generation Layer 2 network designed to make meme trading fast, cheap, and fair. Features like anti-bot protections and a meme launchpad mean the project is bringing real infrastructure to a sector usually dominated by hype. Certik has audited the token and is already listed on CoinMarketCap, giving it the legitimacy many presale tokens lack. The buzz around Little Pepe is undeniable. Between June and August, it peaked at 100 in ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend volume, surpassing established names like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

On top of that, the team is running a $777,000 community giveaway and a Mega Giveaway worth more than 15 ETH for top presale buyers between stage 12 and stage 17. With this mix of momentum, tech innovation, and community focus, Little Pepe has become a standout option for investors looking beyond XRP.

Dogecoin (DOGE) – The Original Meme Currency

Dogecoin is often dismissed as a joke, but the numbers tell a different story. At the time of writing, the price of DOGE is $0.2755, reflecting a year-to-date climb of around 160% to 170%. High-value investors like DOGE because it is widely listed, easy to move in and out of, and carries a strong cultural presence. In a market where sentiment and attention often drive performance, DOGE continues to shine. However, compared to Little Pepe, its lack of innovation beyond meme status is a limiting factor. The growth is real, but the narrative is less forward-looking than what LILPEPE offers.

Tron (TRX) – The DeFi Workhorse

Tron has been quietly outperforming several big names this year. TRX trades around $0.36 when writing, with reports showing more than 115% growth year to date. The blockchain is heavily used for stablecoin transfers and DeFi activity, giving it one of the highest daily transactional volumes in the industry. Investors like TRX because it combines a relatively low entry price with real-world utility. It is powering stablecoin settlements and has an ecosystem that rivals bigger players. Yet there are concerns about centralization and competition from faster Layer 2 networks. While it offers more upside than XRP, it does not carry the same early-stage explosive potential that a project like Little Pepe provides.

Conclusion

High-value investors in 2025 are not abandoning Ripple but are clearly exploring alternatives with greater growth stories. Dogecoin offers meme momentum, Tron provides DeFi stability, but Little Pepe has become the project that blends hype and infrastructure. At the time of writing, LILPEPE is priced at $0.0022 in stage 13 of its presale, with projected gains of 36.36% before launch. Little Pepe is a more imaginative play in this cycle for investors who want more than slow and steady growth. With its Certik audit, CoinMarketCap listing, and giveaways fueling community growth, it may become the next big meme coin that turns into more than a trend.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

The post 3 Cryptos High-Value Investors Love More Than Ripple (XRP) in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.