3 Lucky Players Share $180,000 in the9bit’s August Fiesta Finale

the9bit, an innovative gaming platform backed by The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY), has concluded its $1 Million August Fiesta campaign, awarding $180,000 in the grand finale airdrop to 3 winners. Running throughout August 2025, the event marked the platform’s global launch and celebrated its rapid growth, distributing $1 million in total prizes across three phases to reward active gamers and creators.

The campaign was designed to transform everyday gaming habits into rewarding opportunities. Phase 1 (August 1–15) distributed $100,000, Phase 2 (August 16–20) delivered $400,000, and the final Phase 3 (August 24–31) closed the event with $600,000. The finale featured a raffle system where winners were randomly selected from participants who completed simple missions such as daily check-ins, top-ups, and content sharing.

The three grand prize winners expressed their excitement:

鱼丸, 1st-place winner of $100,000:

Gallagher13, 2nd-place winner of $50,000:

เจซัน, 3rd-place winner of $30,000: