3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

2025/09/09 00:00
The crypto market will experience significant token unlocks worth $513 million in the second week of September 2025, with Aptos (APT), Sonic (S), and Cheelee (CHEEL) releasing substantial new token supplies. 

These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics.

1. Cheelee (CHEEL)

  • Unlock Date: September 13
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 20.81 million CHEEL (2.08% of Total Supply)
  • Total supply: 1 billion CHEEL

Cheelee is a GameFi social media platform that enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by watching short-form videos. The project is built around the ‘attention economy, ‘ where users’ time and focus are monetized and transformed into income.

The team will unlock 20.81 million CHEEL altcoins on September 13. The supply is worth $55.78 million.

CHEEL Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist  

Cheelee will award 10.58 million tokens as rewards. The team will also assign 7.55 million and 2.64 million CHEEL for marketing and liquidity. In addition, the network will keep around 36,720 tokens for the community drop.

2. Aptos (APT)

  • Unlock Date: September 11
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 688.5 million APT
  • Total supply: 1.17 billion APT

Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform leveraging the Move programming language to deliver scalability, security, and efficiency for decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 ecosystems. 

On September 11, Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at approximately $49.42 million. Moreover, the tokens represent 1.64% of its current market capitalization. 

APT Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist

The team will allocate 3.96 million tokens to core contributors. Furthermore, the community will get 3.21 million APT. Lastly, investors and the foundation will get 2.81 million and 1.33 million tokens, respectively.

3. Sonic (S)

  • Unlock Date: September 9
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 150 million S (4.6% of Total Supply)
  • Total Supply: 3.22 billion S

Sonic is a next-generation blockchain built to power decentralized finance (DeFi). It combines high transaction throughput, rapid finality, and EVM compatibility. Additionally, the network creates an efficient, scalable, and developer-friendly ecosystem for users to build advanced financial applications.

On September 9, the network will release 150 million tokens into circulation. The supply is worth $46.47 million. Furthermore, it will support Sonic’s US expansion plans.

S Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist

Meanwhile, other projects, such as Movement (MOVE), BounceBit (BB), io.net (IO), and peaq (PEAQ), will also unlock tokens this week. Thus, that would also potentially amplify market-wide effects.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/token-unlocks-in-the-second-week-of-september/

