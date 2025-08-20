3 Meme Coins DeepSeek Predicts Could Deliver Massive Moonshots

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:38
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000415+0.48%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021931+1.95%
Sign
SIGN$0.06806-0.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.011529-3.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002321+14.67%



















































3 Meme Coins DeepSeek Predicts Could Deliver Massive Moonshots

As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/3-meme-coins-deepseek-predicts-could-deliver-massive-moonshots/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056+0.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004515+9.00%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001257-0.47%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.7045+21.38%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Partager
Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Cardone Capital has become the first real estate investment firm to adopt a full-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy after it added roughly 1000 Bitcoin to its balance sheet. According to CEO Grant Cardone, the move marks the integration of “the two…
RealLink
REAL$0.05162+0.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,854.63-1.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-3.91%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan