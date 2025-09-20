3 Meme Coins in the Portfolio of an Elite Trader Who Made $17M Fortune With Pepe (PEPE) in 2023

In 2023, one elite trader flipped a small bet on Pepe into a staggering $17M fortune. Rather than walking away from the meme coin market, this investor has doubled down and allocated about 30% of his winnings into three projects that are stirring conversation in crypto circles today. Those coins are Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Little Pepe. Among the three, Little Pepe could offer the most dramatic upside with projections that suggest over 8,376% growth from its current presale price of $0.0022 by the end of 2025.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — The Layer 2 Challenger

If BONK is the community dog and WIF is the scarce meme cat, Little Pepe is positioning itself as the meme coin built for the next blockchain era. This project runs a presale that has captured massive attention and continues to draw investors rapidly. At the time of writing, Little Pepe is in stage 13 of its presale with tokens selling for $0.0022. The presale has already raised $25,549,047 out of a $28,775,000 goal, and stage 13 is already 91.50% filled. Early investors who joined at stage 1 are sitting on gains of around 120%. Even at stage 13, buyers still have potential upside of 36.36% before the token lists at $0.0030. The presale will run through 19 stages, creating a clear roadmap of price progression. That alone has drawn the attention of seasoned traders who value capturing early discounts before launch. Little Pepe has also secured a listing on CoinMarketCap and passed an audit with Certik, strengthening its credibility. Beyond that, the team is engaging the community with a $777K giveaway and a Mega Giveaway for top presale buyers in stages 12 to 17 that will pay out more than 15 ETH in rewards.

The project peaked on ChatGPT 5 meme coin question volume trends this summer with a perfect 100 score, ranking above Pepe, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. That is a real-world signal of interest and conversation that few other coins can match.

Bonk (BONK) — The Solana Underdog

At the time of writing, the price of BONK is trading around $0.000025 to $0.000026 with a market cap between $1.5B and $2.1B.

Performance-wise, BONK has been resilient. It is still trading below its all-time high of $0.000059 but has recently outperformed many other meme coins. BONK benefits from Solana’s fast and inexpensive transactions, which keep it visible in DeFi and NFT markets. The challenge remains its massive supply in the trillions, which could limit how far prices rise without new utility layers.

Dogwifhat (WIF) — The Meme With a Scarcity Edge

WIF has become famous not just for its quirky name but also for its relatively scarce supply compared with other meme tokens. WIF is around $0.95 when writing, with a circulating supply close to 998M tokens. That gives it a market cap just under $1B, which places it firmly in the top tier of meme assets. However, like BONK, its utility is still thin, and its price remains far off its peak in March 2024. That leaves the question of whether the community can sustain the hype needed to push it into another major run.

Final Thoughts

Meme coins may have started as jokes, but the numbers prove they are serious money makers for those who time it right. BONK and WIF are well-positioned in Solana’s growing community and offer interesting short-term plays. But the coin that stands out in this portfolio is clearly Little Pepe. With an ongoing presale, a Certik audit, a CoinMarketCap listing, and robust community engagement, Little Pepe has a narrative that feels bigger than just another meme. For this reason, it could deliver the projected 8,376% growth before the end of 2025. Investors who watched PEPE explode in 2023 may see Little Pepe as their second chance to catch the next big wave.

