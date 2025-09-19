3 Meme Coins That Could Outperform the Entire Market During the Next Bull Run

On the crypto market, meme coins are highly controversial. Some treat them like internet jokes, however, the proof is in the history books showing that collaborative memes drive the wildest price increases. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were once considered useless fads but gave astonishing profits to those who invested early. With the 2025 bull run coming in full blast, another horde of meme tokens is preparing for their time in the limelight. Leading the group are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Pengu (PENGU), and WIF (Dogwifhat). Each coin offers something special, with themes ranging from backed growth and infrastructure to cultural branding, and even to pure meme vitality. Analysts say these three meme coins may significantly outperform the market in the upcoming months.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Power Meets Utility

Currently in the presale phase 12, with a price per coin of $0.0021, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has raised over $25.1 million and is almost single-handedly responsible for generating presale buzz, with all other coins pale in comparison. The satisfaction of seeing each round of coins sell out at record speed is unmistakably driven by the level of investor confidence. Little Pepe is undoubtedly one of the most investor-favored coins of the year, with record-setting demand backing the claim. Little Pepe is different in the combination of hype and usefulness. As a native token of an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain, it has ultra-low fees, staking rewards, a meme token launchpad, and sniper bot protections. Analysts are very optimistic about Little Pepe’s price prediction. They expect it will increase to $0.25 – $0.40 within the mark launch period, around 100 times the value at presale. Even for 2026, $1 is the widely accepted figure. Little Pepe is the most likely candidate to outperform other meme coins in the bull cycle, considering this enormous benefit at such a low starting price.

Pengu (PENGU): NFT Brand Power in Token Form

The next token is Pengu, which is trading for just $0.03. It is affiliated with the Pudgy Penguins NFT ecosystem, one of the NFT collections transcending the world of digital art. The NFT collection has successfully expanded into toys, collectibles, and other mainstream merchandise, granting Pengu a unique position in cultural adoption. Pengu has greatly profited from increased community interest and whispers of more advanced institutional interest. Recent events like the Sandy Penguins’ increasing partnerships and gamified experiences like “Pudgy Point” have helped. Analysts expect Pengu’s price to climb steadily as NFT-linked tokens gain traction. Its relatively low market capitalization leaves room for explosive upside in the next bull cycle.

WIF (Dogwifhat): Viral Branding That Refuses to Die

WIF currently has a market value of approximately $0.889. WIF was one of the most popular community-centric coins in the last few years, born entirely from a meme. WIF’s marketing features a Shiba Inu adorned in a hat, which has become extremely popular and widely shared across social media. With not much use, WIF has still shown impressive strength. It reached a high of over $4 and has still maintained community interest and liquidity, which indicates that it continues to exert a strong community pull. WIF has reached $4 and has retained interest because in the meme coin sector, survivability and brand recognition are more important, and WIF excels in both. With meme narratives expected to dominate retail attention during the bull run, WIF could easily stage a dramatic comeback. Its ability to capture viral momentum makes it one of the strongest meme plays in the market today.

Conclusion

Like in the previous bull market, Bitcoin and Ethereum will also stay pivotal in the upcoming bull market. However, the disproportionate returns will likely come from meme coins. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), with its presale success and Layer-2 foundation, leads the list as the top meme coin to watch. Pengu (PENGU) comes with NFT-backed cultural power, and WIF (Dogwifhat) shows the endurance of meme branding. Among all meme tokens in the market, these three are the most capable of becoming market leaders, attracting investor attention wanting to diversify into high upside potential opportunities. If the past indicates the future, they will outperform the market and set the new standard for meme coins for the upcoming crypto generation.

