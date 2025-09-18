3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:43
DAR Open Network
D$0.03554+2.21%
Threshold
T$0.01691+0.11%
Solana
SOL$237.66+0.06%
Binance Coin
BNB$955.17+0.20%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019376+1.17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005196-4.27%

Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit.

This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation.

Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks

Sponsored

TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September.

Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%.

OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView.

In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones.

The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses.

Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally.

Sponsored

Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious

The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed Bitcoin in the past 90 days—a clear sign of altcoin season.

However, the Fear & Greed Index is at 52, a neutral level reflecting caution and no clear directional bias.

The Altcoin Season Index & Fear & Greed Index. Source: Blockchain Center & Alternative

Sponsored

Historical data shows that the 2024 rally drove both indicators higher. At that time, the Altcoin Season Index climbed above 75, while the Fear & Greed Index soared past 80, showing extreme greed. The parallel rise reflected investor confidence as capital rotated strongly into altcoins. But that is not happening now.

Retail caution seems to stem from lessons learned in past cycles, where altcoins spiked then collapsed rapidly due to FOMO and mass sell-offs. New factors such as Fed rate decisions, tax impacts, and geopolitical tensions may also contribute to hesitation.

The Number of Altcoins Has Increased Tenfold Since 2021

Although the TOTAL3 market cap is near its 2021 peak, the context has changed dramatically. CoinMarketCap reports that in 2025, more than 21 million altcoins will be tracked—100 times more than the roughly 20,000 coins in 2021.

Sponsored

Total Altcoin Tracked. Source: CoinmarketCap

Dune data highlights the token explosion from 2017 to 2025, with unique tokens skyrocketing, especially on Ethereum, Solana, and Base.

This creates a much more selective environment. In 2021, investors could profit more easily with fewer coins because competition was lower. With tens of millions of tokens spanning DeFi, meme coins, and AI tokens, picking the right one is as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack.

Most new tokens fail quickly due to low liquidity, rug pulls, or intense competition. Retail investors, who often spread capital across many small-cap tokens, now face higher risks. This results in either losses or very modest returns, even as the overall market surges.

These three factors explain why the September 2025 altcoin season feels incomplete. To overcome this, investors may need deeper research, a focus on fundamentally strong projects, and a reconsideration of excessive diversification.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/why-many-portfolios-still-show-no-profit-amid-altcoin-season/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.19-0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,989.88-0.46%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5234-0.70%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1268+0.24%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001311-0.68%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000626+6.10%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5234-0.70%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Here’s why Bitcon mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging