Little Pepe presale hits $26m, drawing attention from Dogecoin fans with 16b tokens sold. While DOGE still enjoys its loyal community and whale support, a new contender is pulling in more hype, investor interest, and fresh capital: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). …Little Pepe presale hits $26m, drawing attention from Dogecoin fans with 16b tokens sold. While DOGE still enjoys its loyal community and whale support, a new contender is pulling in more hype, investor interest, and fresh capital: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). …

3 reasons Little Pepe is stealing attention in the memecoin market

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/27 03:31
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000938+2.96%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001219+2.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23158+2.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07467-0.28%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.37+6.30%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe presale hits $26m, drawing attention from Dogecoin fans with 16b tokens sold.

Table of Contents

  • A memecoin with real infrastructure
  • Viral campaigns that drive engagement
  • Explosive growth potential from a low base
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • Little Pepe presale surges past $26m, offering memecoin utility via Layer-2 blockchain.
  • It combines viral culture with real infrastructure, outperforming traditional DOGE hype.
  • Stage 13 buyers access fast, low-fee, sniper-resistant blockchain built for memecoins.

While DOGE still enjoys its loyal community and whale support, a new contender is pulling in more hype, investor interest, and fresh capital: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). 

Now in Stage 13 of its presale and priced at just $0.0022 per token, LILPEPE has already raised over $26 million and sold over 16 billion tokens. Audited by CertiK and listed on CoinMarketCap before even launching, it has quickly gone from an emerging project to one of the most discussed names in crypto circles. And the reasons it is stealing attention from Dogecoin can be summed up in three key areas.

A memecoin with real infrastructure

Dogecoin (DOGE) has always thrived on simplicity. It wasn’t built for utility; it was built as a joke, and over time, the joke became an asset worth billions. But in today’s competitive memecoin market, investors are increasingly looking for projects that combine cultural appeal with tangible innovation. 

That’s where Little Pepe stands out. Instead of existing only as a meme token, LILPEPE is building an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed for memecoins. This network will be faster, cheaper, and resistant to sniper bots, solving some of the biggest frustrations retail investors face when participating in early token launches. 

By doing so, LILPEPE isn’t just another token chasing viral attention, it’s aiming to become the foundation for the next wave of meme projects. This infrastructure play adds legitimacy and long-term potential, giving LILPEPE an advantage over Dogecoin, which remains largely unchanged from its original design. 

While DOGE’s value is tied almost exclusively to community sentiment and adoption as a payment method, LILPEPE is building something that could create ongoing demand regardless of hype cycles.

Viral campaigns that drive engagement

One of Dogecoin’s greatest strengths has always been its community, powered by memes, social media trends, and celebrity endorsements. Yet in 2025, LILPEPE is proving it understands the modern meme economy even better. 

The project has launched a $777,000 giveaway, where 10 winners each receive $77,000 in tokens. In addition, there’s a special promotion for buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17, creating another layer of excitement and urgency among presale participants. 

These campaigns are fueling non-stop chatter across social media, keeping LILPEPE in the spotlight as one of the most viral tokens in the market. Memecoins thrive on attention, and LILPEPE has engineered a system where community engagement feeds directly into momentum.

Explosive growth potential from a low base

Another reason LILPEPE is overshadowing DOGE comes down to simple math. With Dogecoin already carrying a multi-billion-dollar market cap, the chances of it delivering another 100x return are slim. 

While DOGE could rally in this cycle, its growth will likely be steady rather than spectacular. LILPEPE, however, is still priced at $0.0022 in presale, leaving enormous room for upside. Analysts predict it could climb to $0.10 after exchange listings, representing a 45x gain from its current level. 

Longer-term forecasts suggest $1 to $3 by 2026 is achievable if its Layer-2 ecosystem takes off, mirroring the life-changing returns SHIB delivered in 2021. The choice between holding DOGE for a potential 2x or 3x versus betting on LILPEPE for a potential 50x is clear for retail investors and even whales hunting exponential gains. While DOGE remains a safe cultural icon, LILPEPE offers the asymmetry that defines bull market success stories.

Conclusion

Dogecoin isn’t going away anytime soon, it has earned its crypto place and will likely remain relevant as one of the sector’s pioneers. But in 2025, the winds of attention are blowing toward projects that combine meme appeal with viral growth and genuine innovation. Little Pepe is leading that charge. With its ambitious Layer-2 infrastructure, viral community campaigns, and unmatched growth potential, it has already begun stealing the spotlight from DOGE. The $26 million presale, CertiK audit, and CoinMarketCap listing have only fueled the fire. As the bull run enters its most explosive phase, investors ask themselves a simple question: stick with the old meme legend, or take a shot at the new contender? For many, the answer is already clear, 2025 looks like the year of Little Pepe.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03298+6.25%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.0146+16.71%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Partager
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001214+2.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1114+2.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Partager
Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Analysts warn that the real danger for Bitcoin (BTC) only starts below $109K.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001761-4.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06492+8.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,383.94+0.01%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 04:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal