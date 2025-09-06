3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Can Reach $150,000 Before 2026

Bitcoin Price Today: BTC Analysis On the Charts

Bitcoin ($BTC) is currently trading around $110,700, sitting just above a key support at $111,350. The 50-day SMA at $115,179 acts as resistance, while the 200-day SMA at $101,690 serves as the long-term safety net.

Immediate support: $111,350

$111,350 Major support: $101,690 (200-day SMA) / $100,000 psychological level

$101,690 (200-day SMA) / $100,000 psychological level Resistance: $112,142 – $115,179

$112,142 – $115,179 Breakout target: $118,616

BTC/USD 1-day chart via TradingView

The RSI at 44 signals that BTC is consolidating after a correction, but not yet oversold. A breakout above $115K could open the way to retest $118K before resuming the uptrend. If BTC holds above $100K in September, the stage is set for a Q4 parabolic move.

1. U.S. 10-Year Bond Yield Crash

The U.S. 10-year bond yield is falling sharply, and that has major implications for risk-on assets like $Bitcoin. Lower yields mean:

Cheaper borrowing costs.

Easier access to liquidity for institutions.

Renewed appetite for growth and alternative assets.

Historically, falling yields have triggered rotations into equities and crypto. For BTC, this sets up a perfect storm for inflows in Q4.