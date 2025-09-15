3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets as Fed Decision Looms

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/15 12:34
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08057+3.98%

Crypto markets ended last week on a high note with total capitalization topping $4 trillion again, but momentum waned over the weekend.

Stock markets in the US reached record highs last week as markets fully priced in a 0.25% rate cut this week. However, the job market continued to signal weakness with a sharp jump in weekly unemployment claims.

On Wednesday, the Fed will cut rates for the first time in 2025 and ‘blame’ a weak labor market, said the Kobeissi Letter.

Economic Events September 15 to 19

The August retail sales report is due on Tuesday, which is a gauge of consumption and broader economic sentiment.

The main event of the week is the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, which is likely to see the central bank cut rates for the first time since December 2024. CME futures markets project a 96.4% probability of a 25 basis point cut and a 3.6% chance of a larger 50 basis point cut.

The Fed has been clear recently that it is more focused on the weakening labor market than on any persistent inflation risks.

“We have concerns that the September 17 Fed meeting, which delivers a 25bp cut, could turn into a ‘Sell the News’ event as investors pull back to consider macro data,” wrote JPMorgan Global Head of Market Intelligence Andrew Tyler in a note.

Thursday will see the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index and initial jobless claims data, but neither is likely to impact markets.

Crypto Market Outlook

With the Fed rate cut largely priced in, markets are already starting to react with the typical Monday decline as total capitalization shrinks by 1% to $4.13 trillion.

Bitcoin topped $116,000 twice over the past 24 hours but faced resistance there before sliding back to $115,000. The asset recovered in early trading on Monday morning in Asia to return to $116,000.

Ethereum topped $4,700 before pulling back slightly over the weekend to trade at $4,630 at the time of writing as it remains rangebound.

The altcoins were mostly red with larger losses for XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Chainlink.

The post 3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets as Fed Decision Looms  appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$933.51-0.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.155+5.65%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-3.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Partager
Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has been rocked by a major security breach that resulted in the loss of over $2 million worth of digital assets, including Ethereum (ETH) and SHIB tokens. The attack, which was revealed on Saturday, has raised fresh concerns over vulnerabilities in blockchain governance and the growing risks posed by flash loan […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001376-1.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000606-0.49%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5506-2.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 11:36
Partager
“Bitcoin Is Topping Out” Before Fed Rate Cut Warns Peter Schiff

“Bitcoin Is Topping Out” Before Fed Rate Cut Warns Peter Schiff

The post “Bitcoin Is Topping Out” Before Fed Rate Cut Warns Peter Schiff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff said that the largest crypto is showing signs of topping out ahead of the much-awaited Fed rate cut this week during the September 17 FOMC meeting. BTC and the broader crypto market are showing signs of nervousness while facing selling pressure over the weekend. Despite gaining 4% on the weekly chart, BTC price is facing strong resistance at $116,000. Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Performance Before Fed Rate Cut Fed chair Jerome Powell is likely to make a major monetary policy pivot at the September 17 FOMC meeting,  as analysts expect a minimum of 25 bps interest rate cut. However, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff believes that this could be a major policy misstep. Schiff believes that proceeding with rate cuts during rising inflation will only worsen economic risks. The economist further stressed that while traditional safe-haven assets like Gold and Silver are showing strength, in this economic uncertainty, Bitcoin is showing signs of topping out. He also argued that even equity markets, like the NASDAQ and S&P 500, have touched their all-time highs. On the other hand, BTC price has faced selling pressure and struggled to break past its all-time highs. ” Given that Bitcoin is still 15% below its 2021 peak, priced in gold should be a concern,” noted Schiff. Peter Schiff added that Bitcoin has failed to capitalize on the optimism surrounding the Fed rate cut. He also mentioned that while investors are buying into both risk assets and safe havens, they are selling Bitcoin. Following last week’s crypto market rally, investors are now waiting on the sidelines for the next directional move. Expert Calls It Typical Crypto Market Behaviour Crypto market expert Ted Pillows believes that U.S. interest rate cuts are typically bearish for risk assets in the short term, as they often signal…
Union
U$0.018045+35.67%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,381.56+0.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1299-2.18%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 12:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

“Bitcoin Is Topping Out” Before Fed Rate Cut Warns Peter Schiff

Latam Insights: Salvadoran Bitcoin Purchases Scrutinized, Meliuz Leverages Options

‘The Pitt’ Upsets ‘Severance’ For Best Drama