3 Token Unlocks to Watch in the Final Week of August 2025

The crypto market will see notable token unlocks in the fourth week of August 2025. Major projects, including Jupiter (JUP), Optimism (OP), and Kamino (KMNO), will release significant new token supplies.

These unlocks, worth millions, could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price movements. Here’s a breakdown of what to watch.

1. Jupiter (JUP)

Unlock Date: August 28

August 28 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 53.47 million JUP (0.76% of Total Supply)

53.47 million JUP (0.76% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 3.05 billion JUP

3.05 billion JUP Total supply: 7 billion JUP

Jupiter is a decentralized liquidity aggregator on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. It optimizes trade routes across multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to provide users with the best prices for token swaps with minimal slippage.

On August 28, Jupiter will unlock 53.47 million JUP tokens, valued at approximately $27.54 million, representing 1.75% of its circulating supply. This unlock follows a monthly cliff vesting schedule.

JUP Token Unlock in August. Source: Tokenomist

Jupiter has allocated the tokens primarily to the team (38.89 million JUP). Furthermore, Mercurial stakeholders will get 14.58 million JUP altcoins.

2. Optimism (OP)

Unlock Date: August 31

August 31 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 31.34 million OP (0.73% of Total Supply)

31.34 million OP (0.73% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 1.75 billion OP

1.75 billion OP Total supply: 4.29 billion OP

Optimism is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) using Optimistic Rollups. It batches transactions off-chain, reducing fees and increasing speed while keeping Ethereum’s security.

The network will release 31.34 million OP on August 31. These tokens account for 1.79% of the circulating supply and are worth around $24.36 million.

OP Token Unlock in August. Source: Tokenomist

Core contributors will receive 16.54 million tokens from this amount, while investors will secure 14.8 million OP.

3. Kamino (KMNO)

Unlock Date: August 30

August 30 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 229.17 million KMNO (2.29% of Total Supply)

229.17 million KMNO (2.29% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 2.6 billion KMNO

2.6 billion KMNO Total supply: 10 billion KMNO

Kamino Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the Solana blockchain that specializes in borrowing, lending, and liquidity provision.

On August 30, Kamino will unlock 229.17 million KMNO tokens. The tokens are valued at approximately $13.81 million and represent 8.81% of the current circulating supply.

KMNO Token Unlock in August. Source: Tokenomist

The team will distribute most of the unlocked tokens (145.83 million KMNO) to key stakeholders and advisors. Additionally, Kamino will award 83.33 to core contributors.

In addition to these three, Huma Finance (HUMA), Sophon (SOPH), and Venom (VENOM) will also experience new supply entering the market. Overall, in the final week of the month, the market will welcome tokens worth more than $620 million.

