The post 30-Aug Launch: Bitcoin Swift Presale Arrives Alongside Rising Solana and XRP Buzz appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Solana and XRP are buzzing with momentum this summer. Solana, trading strongly above $180, continues to impress investors with its lightning speed and growing DeFi ecosystem. XRP has held firm near $0.58, with traders eyeing the possibility of a fresh rally as Ripple expands its partnerships worldwide. Yet all eyes are now shifting to Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), which has already raised more than $1.3 million in its presale. The project has officially announced an early launch on August 30, complete with bonus rewards for participants who act now. That announcement has electrified the market, and investors are calling BTC3 the most exciting financial opportunity of 2025.

Solana, XRP, and BTC3 Take Center Stage

Solana continues to set new records in daily active users while processing thousands of transactions per second with fees under a penny. XRP, backed by Ripple’s expanding payment network, remains a cornerstone for cross-border settlements and is regaining momentum among institutional players.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is storming into the spotlight. The presale has already attracted over 5,500 registered users, and Stage 7 is almost closed at $7 per token. With a 300% APY announced for this final phase, and PoY programmable staking rewards distributed at the end of every stage, BTC3 is offering what Solana and XRP currently are not: direct payouts to its community today. This makes BTC3 a unique contender in a market filled with speculation.

Bitcoin Swift: A New Financial Operating System

Bitcoin Swift is built as a decentralized financial operating system. It combines programmable PoY rewards, AI-powered smart contracts, decentralized identity, and zk-SNARK privacy. Starting on Solana ensures immediate access to low fees and robust DeFi tools, before migrating to its own native blockchain in 2026. Independent audits from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf, along with KYC verification, confirm BTC3’s transparency and security.

AI agents power smart contracts that adapt and learn, while zk-proofs give users full privacy without losing compliance. BTC3 is also introducing BTC3E, a USD-pegged stablecoin collateralized by BTC3 tokens at a 150% ratio. This adds another layer of utility for real-world payments and DeFi adoption.

Final Stage Presale: Only 3 Days Left

Stage 7 is the final presale phase before launch, and it concludes in under three days. The early launch announcement for August 30 has amplified excitement across the crypto community. Here are the critical numbers:

Over 5,500 registered users



More than $1.3 million raised



Current price: $7



166% staking rewards already distributed in Phase 6



300% APY announced for the final phase



Referral program: 25% for both parties on every new transaction



Because the hardcap has been reached, BTC3 has launched the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event”. The first 130 investors to act can claim massive bonuses:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus



Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus



Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus



Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus

For example, a Tier 3 investor who contributes $5,000 secures $12,500 worth of BTC3 instantly with the 150% bonus. If the post-launch price reaches $15, that holding could climb above $26,000, excluding the 300% APY rewards. The math is clear: BTC3 presale participants are positioned for explosive upside.

Tokenomics: Built for Growth and Rewards

BTC3 has a total supply of 45,000,000 tokens. Distribution is designed to fuel long-term growth and fairness:

50% (22.5M) allocated to PoY programmable rewards



30% (13.5M) reserved for presale participants



15% (6.75M) for liquidity pools



5% (2.25M) allocated to team and reserves

This structure ensures that most tokens directly benefit the community through rewards and presale access, rather than being locked in team wallets.

Influencers Fuel the Hype

The buzz is not just coming from numbers. Influencers and crypto reviewers are praising Bitcoin Swift for its technology and innovation.

Crypto Show highlighted the power of BTC3’s AI-driven governance and its Solana-first strategy.



Bull Run Angel explained why the PoY rewards and tokenomics make BTC3 one of the most attractive projects this year.



With coverage from these voices and community excitement growing daily, Bitcoin Swift is clearly at the center of the conversation. For real-time updates, the project’s X account is constantly buzzing with announcements.

Conclusion: BTC3 is the Opportunity of 2025

Solana is climbing, XRP is showing strength, and Bitcoin Swift is rewriting the rules of presales. With programmable PoY rewards, 300% APY in the final stage, tokenomics that prioritize community growth, and an early launch now confirmed for August 30, BTC3 is delivering everything investors want. The last chance to buy at $7 before launch is here, and urgency could not be higher. Those who wait may miss the most profitable presale event of the year.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com