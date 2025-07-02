Bitwise NEAR Staking ETP makes Xetra debut today

Bitwise has launched a new exchange-traded product on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. The ETP offers investors exposure to AI-based blockchain NEAR with staking benefits.

According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the crypto asset manager has launched its first NEAR Staking ETP on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra platform. The product is meant to attract both institutional and retail investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios by investing in products grounded in digital assets.

Marked with the ticker NEAR; ISIN DE000A4A5GV2, the NEAR (NEAR) Staking ETP is fully backed and issued in Germany, offering exposure to crypto assets as well as staking returns with low cost of ownership. The ETP is designed to accumulate daily staking yields.

The addition of its NEAR Staking ETP marks the fourth Bitwise ETP to make its debut in Europe, as part of the platform’s European Total Return product suite including the already established Bitwise Ethereum (ETH) Staking ETP.

However, the platform’s Ethereum Staking ETP has experienced a delay in its long-anticipated U.S. launch after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced it would extend its review of Bitwise’s proposal on July 1.

For investors, the NEAR Staking ETP can offer them exposure to staking rewards without having to manage the technical details of staking or token custody. This means that they can bypass having to hold NEAR directly or using third party wallets or validators.

In addition, the ETP offers benefits for investors which include daily liquidity, as it is traded on regulated stock exchanges and does not prescribe to any lock-up periods or manual delegation.

Additionally, the underlying NEAR tokens are held in cold storage by an institutional custodian.

Head of Europe at Bitwise, Bradley Duke, said that the platform is excited to launch the new ETP in partnership with NEAR, a blockchain that makes AI technology accessible.

“The Bitwise NEAR Staking ETP gives investors exposure to price movements in the NEAR token as well as compounded return from staking rewards all with Bitwise’s best-in-class ETP structure,” said Duke in his statement.

NEAR Protocol is a layer1 blockchain that is designed to make AI and other technological advancements accessible and useful for on-chain users. Established in 2020, NEAR addresses common challenges in blockchain by using sharding technology that enables the network to process many transactions at once.

The deployment of this technology is able to solve the problems of slow transaction processing and high costs.

In addition, developers can benefit from NEAR’s customizable smart contracts support multichain financial applications using secure cryptographic tools without the need for bridges or wrapped tokens.

A former OpenSea product manager has successfully overturned his conviction in what was once hailed as the first insider trading case involving non-fungible tokens. The ruling by a US federal appeals court on Thursday marks a significant setback for prosecutors hoping to apply traditional financial crime laws to the fast-evolving crypto sector. The case centered on Nathaniel Chastain, a 35-year-old Massachusetts native who managed homepage curation at OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace. In May 2023, Chastain was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering for using insider knowledge to buy NFTs just before they were featured on the platform's front page, then flipping them for profit. 🚨Breaking News: Reversal in Nate Chastain Case–2d Circuit Tosses NFT "Insider Trading" Conviction In a stunning reversal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has vacated Nate Chastain's conviction for wire fraud and money laundering, dealing a serious blow to the… pic.twitter.com/l4iLispCX7 — Carlo⚖️ (@TheDeFiDefender) July 31, 2025 OpenSea NFT Insider Case Undone by Misguided Jury Guidance Court filings showed he made roughly $57,000 through 15 such trades, using anonymous wallets to conceal his identity. He later transferred the proceeds into his personal account. Prosecutors described the scheme as theft of confidential business information, arguing it constituted a misuse of OpenSea's property. However, on appeal, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan disagreed. In a 2-1 decision, the court ruled that the jury received flawed instructions, effectively allowing a conviction based solely on unethical behavior rather than actual theft of property with commercial value. Appeals Court Faults Vague Jury Instructions in OpenSea Case Judge Steven Menashi, writing for the majority, said the lower court erred by telling jurors that Chastain could be guilty even if the information he used lacked tangible value to OpenSea. He also criticized the instruction that jurors could convict if they found Chastain's conduct violated broad notions of honesty and fair play. Menashi warned that using such a standard could make nearly any deceptive act a criminal offense. The appeals court returned the case to US District Judge Jesse Furman for further proceedings. It is not yet clear whether prosecutors intend to retry Chastain. Court Narrows Definition of 'Property' in Wire Fraud Cases The ruling sharply limited how the government can apply the wire fraud statute to confidential information. The court held that such information must have clear commercial value to the employer—something prosecutors failed to prove in this case. The featured NFT data, according to the opinion, was not monetized by OpenSea and was not treated as a valuable asset internally. That made it too "ethereal" to qualify as property under the law. Compounding the problem for the government, the jury was told it could convict based on conduct that was merely unethical. That instruction, the court found, "tainted the verdict beyond repair." Judge Jose Cabranes dissented, saying he would have upheld the conviction. The US Attorney's office in Manhattan has not commented on whether it plans to pursue the case again. Ruling Undercuts DOJ's Early Effort to Police NFT Markets Chastain had already served his three-month prison sentence while his appeal was pending. His legal team welcomed the decision, calling the case a "miscarriage of justice." The conviction was announced in June 2022, as the NFT market was booming, estimated at nearly $40b. Prosecutors had positioned the case as a signal that the digital asset space would not escape scrutiny. Thursday's ruling, however, may force the government to rethink how it approaches crypto-related offenses. In a separate matter, OpenSea itself came under regulatory fire last year when the SEC launched an investigation into whether the platform operated as an unregistered securities exchange. That probe closed without action in February, according to co-founder Devin Finzer.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Whale Alert, 52 million USDC (approximately US$51,989,548) on the Ethereum chain has been destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
Mill City Ventures has acquired 76.3 million SUI tokens following the close of a $450 million private placement, becoming the first publicly listed company to launch a crypto treasury strategy backed by the Sui Foundation. According to a July 31…
