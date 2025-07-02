A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, the giant whale 0xFa5 has just deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage. Previously, he had lost $3.56 million when he went long on ETH today.
Its current ETH transaction: 28,679 ETH (about $70.1 million); entry price $2,443.92; liquidation price $2,930.62; unrealized profit and loss - $17,900. The total historical loss of this whale is only $782,000.
