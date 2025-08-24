30x Potential Gains? Or Are Traders Secretly Backing Layer Brett Instead?

Crypto News

The XRP price has long been tied to speculation about Ripple’s battles with regulators and its push for real-world payments adoption.

Optimists argue that XRP could still deliver a massive breakout in the next bull run, with some predicting up to 30x gains.

But with years of stalled momentum and limited traction outside of cross-border transactions, many traders are quietly looking elsewhere for higher upside. One of the tokens drawing their attention is Layer Brett ($LBRETT) — a meme coin with real utility that’s starting to look like a better 2025 play.

Why XRP struggles to excite traders

Despite a loyal following, XRP has underperformed compared to other top cryptos in recent years. The SEC lawsuit weighed heavily on sentiment, and while Ripple has scored partial wins, the uncertainty has kept many investors cautious. Even with progress in global payments, XRP’s use case feels narrow compared to newer projects that combine speed, staking, and scalability. For traders chasing fast-moving opportunities, the XRP price has been frustratingly flat.

In contrast, Layer Brett is just getting started — and it’s doing so on Ethereum Layer 2. This means transactions are almost instant, fees are reduced to pennies, and the ecosystem has room to scale. Unlike XRP, which depends on enterprise partnerships to grow, $LBRETT thrives on community energy and meme culture while backing it up with real blockchain performance.

The presale is already live, and early buyers can stake their tokens directly through the project’s dApp with sky-high APYs available to first movers. That combination of low entry cost and outsized staking rewards has turned $LBRETT into one of the most talked-about meme coins heading into 2025.

Why traders see more upside in $LBRETT than XRP

The difference between XRP and $LBRETT comes down to momentum and scale. XRP has been around for over a decade, and while it may still benefit from another bull run, its growth ceiling looks lower than it once did. By contrast, $LBRETT is starting from the ground up, meaning the potential multiples are far greater. With Ethereum Layer 2 adoption projected to exceed $10 trillion annually by 2027, $LBRETT sits at the intersection of meme culture and real blockchain scaling — a narrative that resonates strongly with today’s crypto crowd.

Conclusion

The XRP price could still surprise, especially if Ripple secures more global partnerships. But many traders don’t want to wait for slow adoption curves or regulatory clarity. They’re chasing tokens with the energy, scalability, and community momentum to deliver explosive returns.

That’s why Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight. With presale tokens still available, massive staking rewards for early backers, and a Layer 2 design built for speed, $LBRETT looks like the kind of project that could not only rival XRP but surpass it in growth potential.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but not for long. For traders weighing XRP’s uncertain future against fresh opportunities, the choice is becoming clearer every day. $LBRETT has all the makings of the next breakout — don’t wait until it hits exchanges.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

